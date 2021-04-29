Seniors Calendar: Events from May 2 to 9

During the pandemic, most events listed are virtual; please call before going to any event.

THE SIXTIES — THE MONKEES

Learn how The Monkees went from an imaginary band on a television series to one of the most successful acts of the 1960s, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, hosted by Longwood Library, free, register at longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.

ANTIQUE HOME SHOW AND TELL — STAINED GLASS

Bring your own items, photos to show and discuss, or just come to chat, 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, hosted by Oceanside Library, free, visit oceansidelibrary.com, 516-766-2360.

MEXICO CITY

Virtual tour of Mexico City, learn the art, history and culture that make it a unique city, 1 p.m. Monday, hosted by Rockville Centre Public Library, free, register at rvclibrary.org, 516-766-6257.

SPORTS PAGES

Discuss the nonfiction book "On Desperate Ground: The Marines at The Reservoir, the Korean War’s Greatest Battle," by Hampton Sides, 10:30 to noon Monday, hosted by Smithtown Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register at smithlib.org, 631-360-2480.

HOW NETFLIX IS DISRUPTING THE ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

Discuss the introduction of streaming and how Netflix is primed to become the dominant source of leisure time entertainment throughout the world, 11 a.m. Tuesday, hosted by Shelter Rock Library, free, register at srpl.org, 516-248-7363.

AUTHOR TALK

Local author and historian Bill Bleyer discusses his book about the true story of the Culper Spy Ring and how it supplied critical information to Gen. George Washington to help him win the American Revolution; one attendee wins a copy of his book "George Washington's Long Island Spy Ring," 7 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Bayville Free Library, free, register at bayvillefreelibrary.org, 516-628-2765.

ARMCHAIR ART TOUR

Tour of private gardens, from ancient to medieval, 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Glen Cove Library, free, register at glencovelibrary.org, 516-676-2130.

FREEGAL MUSIC

Learn about Freegal, the music streaming app, and how to access it with your library card, 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Hauppauge Library, free, register at hauppaugelibrary.org, 631-979-1600.

KNIT AND CROCHET WITH US

Bring your project and share ideas, information and socialize, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by John Jermain Library, free, register at johnjermain.org, 631-725-0049.

GUIDED MEDITATION

Learn techniques incorporating mindfulness, visualization and breathing exercises, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Shelter Rock Library, free, register at srpl.org, 516-248-7363.

SPRINGTIME TOUR OF PROSPECT PARK

Learn about Prospect Park’s history and construction, the restoration and maintenance of the park today, its unique archways, innovative water system and Long Meadow, the longest unobstructed meadow in an urban park in the country, 3 to 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Peninsula Library, free, register at peninsulapublic.org, 516-239-3262.

VIDEO VACATION — GERMANY

Virtual tour of Germany, including the Brandenburg Gate, Potsdam, Aachen, the Rhine River, Heidelberg, Rothenberg, Dresden and more, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, hosted by Port Jefferson Library, free, visit portjefflibrary.org, 631-473-0022.

CANTA LIBRE CHAMBER ENSEMBLE

Performance of original works and arrangements by violinist Bradley Bosenbeck, Long Island composer Jane Leslie and the music of Nino Rota, Vivaldi and others, a Q&A follows, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Great Neck Library, free, visit greatnecklibrary.org, 516-466-8055.

GRANDMASTERS OF AMERICAN COMEDY

Examine the achievements of comedians Carl Reiner and Mel Brooks, including their individual accomplishments as writers, directors and performers, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Hicksville Library, free, register at hicksvillelibrary.org, 516-931-1417.

AT-HOME INTERVAL WORKOUT

Senior fitness class, use a chair and have a pair of light hand weights handy (or use two soup cans), 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, hosted by Islip Library, free, register at isliplibrary.org, 631-581-5933.

LUCY WITHOUT DESI

Explore the final chapter in Lucille Ball’s notable career, 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Plainedge Public Library, free, register at plainedgeinfo.org, 516-735-4133.

LEADING MEN — WARREN BEATTY

Examine the life and career of actor, director, producer and screenwriter Warren Beatty, 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Friday, hosted by Peninsula Library, free, register at peninsulapublic.org, 516-239-3262.

ARTHRITIS SEMINAR

Learn about the causes, symptoms and treatments of the most common types of arthritis, 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, hosted by Oceanside Library, free, visit oceansidelibrary.com, 516-766-2360.

PERFORMANCE: SHAKESPEARE’S 'RICHARD III'

Port Washington Play Troupe presents a virtual performance of the William Shakespeare play "Richard III," 7:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, hosted by Port Washington Library, free, visit pwpl.org for link, 516-883-4400.

ONLINE: AGATHA IS MISSING

Interactive murder mystery with actor-writer Prudence Wright Holmes as a detective who interrogates the audience as she tries to get to the bottom of the real-life disappearance of Agatha Christie, 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, hosted by Plainedge Public Library, free, register at plainedgeinfo.org, 516-735-4133.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus with LaToya Rodriguez, Daniel Variano and Keri Wall-Treudler