Seniors Calendar: Events from May 23 to 30

During the pandemic, most events listed are virtual; please call before going to any event.

FOLKIE FEST: A LITTLE BIT COUNTRY

Original musical performances by Gene Casey, Natalie and the Damn Shandys, the Belle Curves and Meghan VK, 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, presented by Moriches Community Center, donations accepted, register at morichescommunitycenter.org, 631-766-1828.

UNDERSTANDING ALZHEIMER’S AND DEMENTIA

Learn about the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, stages, risk factors and more, 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, hosted by East Islip Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register at eipl.org, 631-581-9200.

PROTECT YOURSELF FROM ILLNESS

Learn about science-based ways to protect yourself from unnecessary illness and how to stock your kitchen pharmacy to combat the common cold, flu and other viruses, 7 p.m. Monday, hosted by Franklin Square Library, free, register at franklinsquarepl.org, 516-488-3444.

THE BROOKLYN BRIDGE

Celebrate the 138th anniversary of the opening of the Brooklyn Bridge by hearing the heroic and sometimes tragic stories of the men and women who made its construction possible, presented by the New-York Historical Society Museum and Library, 2 p.m. Monday, hosted by Levittown Library, free, register at levittownpl.org, 516-731-5728.

NEEDLE ARTS CIRCLE

Friendly, sharing and socializing community circle of people who enjoy needle arts, including quilting, needlepoint, embroidery, crocheting, knitting and more, all skills are welcome but formal lessons are not included, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, hosted by Manhasset Library, free, register at manhassetlibrary.org, 516-627-2300.

GRANDPARENTING TODAY

Learn what today's child development research recommends for young children regarding brain development, discipline, sleep needs, and digital screen use, 7 p.m. Monday, hosted by Comsewogue Library, free, register at cplib.org, 631-928-1212.

MADAME CURIE’S LIFE AND WORK

Discussion on the life and work of radioactivity pioneer Marie Curie, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Great Neck Library, free, visit greatnecklibrary.org, 516-466-8055.

FILM DISCUSSION

Discuss the mystery thriller "Remember" (2015, rated R, 1:34), starring Christopher Plummer and Martin Landau, available to watch on Kanopy, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Merrick Library, free, register at merricklibrary.org, 516-377-6112.

THE BRONX — THE WAY IT WAS

Virtual journey through the Bronx, featuring vintage photos, videos and fun stories from celebrity interviews, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Longwood Library, free, register at longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.

THE BALLADS OF THE POEM WEAVERS

Performances by the Long Island Harp Society and some of Long Island’s finest poets, each harpist performs a piece and a poet provides an interpretation, presented by the Northport Arts Coalition, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Northport-East Northport Library, free, register at nenpl.org, 631-261-6930.

GARDENING — HERBS AND TOMATOES

Get advice on how to grow savory and aromatic herbs and juicy tomatoes, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Levittown Library, free, register at levittownpl.org, 516-731-5728.

ALL ABOUT CLOUD STORAGE

Learn all about cloud storage, including what it is, where it is, who uses it and more, discover such popular cloud services as Apple iCloud, Google Drive/Photos, Microsoft OneDrive and Dropbox, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by John Jermain Library, free, register at johnjermain.org, 631-725-0049.

THE OMBUDSMAN PROGRAM

Ombudsmen help residents understand and exercise their rights to good care in an environment that promotes and protects their dignity and quality of life. Learn how the program can help you or how you can become a certified ombudsman, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Sayville Library, free, register at sayvillelibrary.org, 631-589-4440.

LEARN TO MAKE KOMBUCHA

Learn how to make your own kombucha, a fermented effervescent tea, as well as the importance of adding fermented foods to your diet, 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Mastics-Moriches-Shirley Community Library, free, register at communitylibrary.org, 631-399-1511.

ORGANIC VEGETABLE GARDENS

Learn how to grow food in your backyard, no green thumb needed to get started, 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, hosted by South Country Library, free, register at sctylib.org, 631-286-0818.

NIGHT OWL CAFE

Discuss "Folly Beach: A Lowcountry Tale," a novel by Dorothea Benton Frank, 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Smithtown Library, free, register at smithlib.org, 631-360-2480, ext. 235.

TAI CHI AND QI GONG

Be guided through this holistic system of coordinated body posture, movement and breathing to help promote health and balance, wear clothing for movement and ensure that your space is safe, 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, hosted by John Jermain Library, free, register at johnjermain.org, 631-725-0049.

COLORING EXPERIENCE

Online coloring session, have colored pencils, crayons, markers and coloring books/sheets available, 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, hosted by Longwood Library, free, register at longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.

COOKING DEMONSTRATION

Learn how to make panko-crusted chicken with various tomatoes and fresh mozzarella, 11 a.m. to noon Friday, hosted by Smithtown Library, free, visit facebook.com/thesmithtownlibrary, 631-360-2480.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus with LaToya Rodriguez, Daniel Variano and Keri Wall-Treudler