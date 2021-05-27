Seniors Calendar: Events from May 30 to June 6  

During the pandemic, most events listed are virtual; please call before going to any event.

SENIOR SOFTBALL

Looking for seniors 60 and older to join in a fun game of softball, held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings through November (weather permitting). Games held at Caledonia Park, Dix Hills; one-time fee of $25 collected. If interested call Gary at 631-724 0666.

OPEN MIC NIGHT

Writers and poets share their original works in an open forum, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Elwood Library, free, register for a link by email at reference@elwoodlibrary.org, elwoodlibrary.org, 631-499-3722.

HOW 2020 HAS CHANGED US

A look at how society is incorporating and digesting the year 2020, in which this country experienced momentous events in the drive for civil rights while living through a pandemic, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Peninsula Library, free, register for a Zoom link at peninsulapublic.org, 516-239-3262.

CLASSICAL GUITAR CONCERT

Lizz Hogg performs a handful of pieces by Tárrega, Pratt and Regondi, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Oceanside Library, free, visit oceansidelibrary.com for a link, 516-766-2360.

HOW TO SELL YOUR HOUSE

Get answers to important questions you may have about how to sell your house on your own or with a real estate agent, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Smithtown Library, free, visit smithlib.org for a link, 631-360-2480.

THE HIGH LINE — LESSONS FOR YOUR GARDEN

Cornell Cooperative Extension discusses why The High Line is a New York City destination garden and shares key landscape lessons that are ideal for Long Island gardeners, 7 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Bayport-Blue Point Library, free, register for a Zoom link at bayportbluepointlibrary.org, 631-363-6133.

SPANISH BOOK CLUB

Discuss the Spanish-language novel "La Niña Alemana," by Armando Lucas Correa, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Freeport Library, free, register at freeportlibrary.info, 516-379-3274.

COOKING DEMONSTRATION: ROTISSERIE CHICKEN

Learn five different ways to serve a rotisserie chicken, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Oyster Bay-East Norwich Library, free, register for a Zoom link at oysterbaylibrary.org, 516-922-1212.

LETTING GO OF BAD HABITS

Learn how to identify the negative habits in your life and the tools needed to eliminate them, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Shelter Island Library, free, register for a Zoom link at shelterislandpubliclibrary.org/online-events, 631-749-0042.

PARROT SHOW

Happy Birds introduces participants to its talented flock of macaws, cockatoos and Amazon parrots, learn all about these birds and see them perform more than 25 tricks, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by West Babylon Public Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register for a Zoom link at wbab.suffolk.lib.ny.us, 631-669-5445.

GARDENING BY THE SEA

Learn which plants, including perennials, shrubs and grasses, can successfully withstand the challenges of the coastal environment, 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, hosted by South Country Library, free, register for a Zoom link at sctylib.org, 631-286-0818.

GREAT BROADWAY DUETS

Presentation of some of the most beloved duets in the history of American musical theater, 7 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Franklin Square Library, free, register for a link at franklinsquarepl.org, 516-488-3444.

WHAT WAS JAMES MADISON THINKING?

From his advocacy for a powerful national government to the main authorship of the Bill of Rights, this lecture discusses the biography and political thinking of the fascinating Virginian who was known, even in his lifetime, as the Father of the Constitution, 2 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Syosset Library, free, visit syossetlibrary.org for a link, 516-921-7161.

WORKING WITH DIGITAL PHOTOS IN WINDOWS

Learn how to move your digital pictures from your camera to your Windows computer, see how to save and organize your pictures in folders (basic computer skills required), 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Northport-East Northport Library, free, register for a Zoom link at nenpl.org, 631-261-6930.

LECTURE: GRACE KELLY

Examine Grace Kelly’s contribution to American film culture as well as her enduring legacy to the Principality of Monaco, 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Friday, hosted by Peninsula Library, free, register for a Zoom link at peninsulapublic.org, 516-239-3262.

EYE TO EYE

Low vision/blind support group featuring discussion, information and sharing, 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, hosted by Freeport Library, free, visit freeportlibrary.info for a link, 516-379-3274.

ALL ABOUT SELLING ONLINE

Learn how to sell your stuff locally by using such online sites as Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp and Letgo, bring your questions, 2:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, hosted by Longwood Library, free, register for a Zoom link at longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.

CONCERT: ICONIC WOMEN OF THE 1970s

The Karpenteers perform music and songs of three female artists of the 1970s, Carly Simon, Carole King and Linda Ronstadt, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, hosted by Syosset Library, free, visit syossetlibrary.org for a link, 516-921-7161.

