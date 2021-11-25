Seniors Calendar: Events from Nov. 28 to Dec. 5

During the pandemic, most listed events are virtual; please call ahead before going to any event.

SENIOR SOFTBALL

Players 60 and older are invited to join an indoor game of softball for fun, 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Fridays beginning Nov. 30 at SUSA, 114 Parkway Dr. S., Hauppauge. Positions rotate so players must be able to play all positions at an intermediate level (except pitcher), masking and social distancing are strictly enforced to minimize the spread of COVID-19. There is a onetime fee of $25, and $8 per game. Call 631-724-0666 to sign up or for more information.

PREPARING YOUR ESTATE PLAN

Learn the basic steps of planning for your estate, including the function of a will and the different types of trusts, 11 a.m. Monday, hosted by Bayville Free Library, free, register for a link at bayvillefreelibrary.org, 516-628-2765.

INTRO TO THE IPAD/IPHONE

Learn how to get online, find important device settings and get the latest iOS system and other tips; bring your device, Apple ID and password; 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, North Bellmore Public Library, 1551 Newbridge Rd., North Bellmore, free, register at northbellmorelibrary.org, 516-785-6260.

BARBRA STREISAND

Discuss the life and career of the iconic Barbra Streisand, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Great Neck Library, free, visit greatnecklibrary.org for a link, 516-466-8055.

ST. FRANCIS HOSPITAL’S MOBILE OUTREACH HEALTH VAN

Free health screenings and flu vaccines for adults. Includes a brief cardiac history, blood pressure and a simple blood test for cholesterol and diabetes, no appointments necessary, 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Hillside Library, 155 Lakeville Rd., New Hyde Park, free, hillsidelibrary.info/events, 516-629-2013.

WILD LONG ISLAND

Explore through photography and video clips the wildlife that can be found on the land, in the air and in the waters of Long Island, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Northport-East Northport Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register for a link at nenpl.org, 631-261-6930.

THE MOST WONDERFUL SONGS OF THE YEAR

Discover the story behind favorite holiday songs, 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Oceanside Library, free, visit oceansidelibrary.com for a link, 516-766-2360.

STICKS IN THE STACKS

Learn the basics of knitting and crocheting, or just brush up on what you already know, 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Great Neck Library, free, visit greatnecklibrary.org for a link, 516-466-8055.

GOLDEN TONE ORCHESTRA DANCE

Listen and dance to the 21-piece Golden Tone Orchestra, all ages welcome, 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Merrick Road Park Golf Course, 2550 Clubhouse Rd., Merrick, free, 516-486-6597.

WINTER SEED SOWING

Learn how to successfully start seeds outside in the winter, no greenhouse needed, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Longwood Library, free, register for a link at longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.

AFTERNOON T.E.A.: CELEBRATE THE HOLIDAYS

Musical performance by The Step Sistas and the Red Hot Mamas, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Landmark on Main Street, 232 Main St., Port Washington, free, held in-person and on Vimeo, proof of current vaccination status required at entry, register at landmarkonmainstreet.org, 516-767-6444.

GREAT OPERATIC VOICES OF THE MID-20TH CENTURY

Learn about many outstanding tenors, sopranos, baritones and basses who have graced the stages of the Metropolitan Opera House and La Scala during the years 1925-1975, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Franklin Square Library, free, register for a link at franklinsquarepl.org, 516-488-3444.

THE MEDICI — PORTRAITS AND POLITICS, 1512-1570

Discuss the Medici in the context of the 16th century Italian Renaissance; works by Cellini, Raphael, Bronzino, Pontormo and others will be presented; 7 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Gold Coast Library, free, register for a link at goldcoastlibrary.org, 516-759-8300.

SHOPPING, SAFETY AND SECURITY ONLINE

Learn how to reduce the risk of identity theft, hackers, spyware and annoying pop-up advertisements while surfing and shopping on the internet, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Northport-East Northport Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register for a link at nenpl.org, 631-261-6930.

CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Carpenters tribute band The Karpenteers performs holiday songs, 7 to 8:15 p.m. Friday, hosted by South Country Library, 22 Station Rd., Bellport, free, register for a link at sctylib.org, 631-286-0818.

THE POWER OF FOOD — CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL

Demonstration of how to make chicken soup with grilled chicken, garlic, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, onions, Spanish olives and sherry wine, noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday, hosted by Port Washington Library, free, visit pwpl.org for a link, 516-883-4400.

HOLIDAY CONCERT

Paige Patterson performs holiday music, including "White Christmas," "Santa Baby," "Please Come Home for Christmas" and more, 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, hosted by Deer Park Library, free, visit facebook.com/deerparklibrary to view, 631-586-3000.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus with LaToya Rodriguez, Daniel Variano and Keri Wall-Treudler