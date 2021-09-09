Seniors Calendar: Events from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19

During the pandemic, most listed events are virtual; please call ahead before going to any event.

INTERMITTENT FASTING

Learn about the research into intermittent fasting, its pros and cons, and whether the technique is right for you, noon to 1 p.m. Monday, hosted by East Hampton Library, free, register for a link at easthamptonlibrary.org, 631-324-0222.

NEEDLE ARTS CIRCLE

Community circle of people who enjoy needle arts, including quilting, needlepoint, embroidery, crocheting, knitting and more, all skills are welcome but formal lessons are not included, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, hosted by Manhasset Library, free, register for a link at manhassetlibrary.org, 516-627-2300.

COLORIZE YOUR BLACK-AND-WHITE PHOTOS

Learn how to remove blemishes and add color to your old black-and-white photos using the free photo-editing program GIMP, beginners welcome, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, hosted by Sayville Library, free, limited space, register for a link at sayvillelibrary.org, 631-589-4440.

FAKE ARCHAEOLOGY: AN EXPLORATION OF ALIENS, ATLANTIS AND FREAKY ARTIFACTS

Learn about the frauds, hoaxes and fake news of the ancient world, 7 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Bayville Free Library, free, register for a link at bayvillefreelibrary.org, 516-628-2765.

HERBS

Learn about herbs and how to use them to boost your health and prevent chronic disease, 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by East Hampton Library, 159 Main St., East Hampton, free, email reference@easthamptonlibrary.org to attend in person, or register at easthamptonlibrary.org for a Zoom link, 631-324-0222.

WRITERS WORKSHOP

For those who like to write poetry or prose, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Elwood Library, free, email reference@elwoodlibrary.org to register for a link, elwoodlibrary.org, 631-499-3722.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

MEET THE AUTHOR

Author Sadeqa Johnson discusses her novel "Yellow Wife," 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Glen Cove Library, free, register for a link at glencovelibrary.org, 516-676-2130.

LAWNS LOVE FALL

Learn how to make your lawn a more environmentally friendly green space with strategies for maintaining a healthy and attractive landscape, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by West Babylon Public Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register for a link at wbpl.us., 631-669-5445.

BETTY CROCKER AND HER COOKBOOK

Learn about Betty Crocker and how she changed the way America cooks, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Sachem Library, free, register for a link at sachemlibrary.org, 631-588-5024.

THE ART OF SEED SAVING

Learn how to process seeds for successful planting next year, proper labeling and storage methods also discussed, 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, hosted by South Huntington Library, free, register for a link at shpl.info., 631-549-4411.

MOVIE AND BOOK DISCUSSION

Discuss the novel "Room," by Emma Donoghue, and its film adaptation (2015, rated R, 1:58), starring Brie Larson and Jacob Tremblay; available to watch on Kanopy, 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, hosted by East Hampton Library, free, register for a link at easthamptonlibrary.org, 631-324-0222.

A CHAT WITH KEITH BOYKIN

Discussion and Q&A with CNN political commentator and New York Times bestselling author Keith Boykin about his new book, "Race Against Time," his career and more, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, presented by Newsday and Long Island LitFest, free, register for a link at bit.ly/38PsC9f.

ADULT MYSTERY BOOK DISCUSSION

Discuss "Sunrise Highway," by Peter Blauner, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Uniondale Library, free, register for a link at uniondalelibrary.org, 516-489-2220.

AMERICAN ICON

Learn about the life and work of the legendary Fred Astaire with illustrations and film footage, 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, hosted by Sachem Library, free, register for a link at sachemlibrary.org, 631-588-5024.

CITIZENSHIP AND CONSTITUTION DAY

Celebrate the day that recognizes the ratification of the U.S. Constitution and those who have become U.S. citizens, take a tour of what it takes to prepare for U.S. citizenship and test your knowledge of American civics, participants receive a pocket copy of the U.S. Constitution, 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, hosted by Northport-East Northport Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register for a link at nenpl.org, 631-261-6930.

COOKING DEMONSTRATION

Learn how to make Greek pork chops with tomatoes, potatoes and feta cheese, 7 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, hosted by Port Jefferson Library, free, visit facebook.com/portjefflibrary, 631-473-0022.

FRIDAY NIGHT DIALOGUE

PGA Hall of Famer and Master Pro George Lewis discusses his career in celebration of the Shelter Island Country Club’s 120th anniversary, 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, hosted by Shelter Island Library, free, register for a link at shelterislandpubliclibrary.org, 631-749-0042.

WHAT IS THE ROLE OF THE POET?

Guest poets George Held, Gladys Henderson, Robert Savino and Lila Zemborain discuss the role of the poet today; readings of their own poetry follow, 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, hosted by Shelter Island Library, free, register for a link at shelterislandpubliclibrary.org, 631-749-0042.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus with LaToya Rodriguez, Daniel Variano and Keri Wall-Treudler