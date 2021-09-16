Seniors Calendar: Events from Sept. 19 to Sept. 26

During the pandemic, most listed events are virtual; please call ahead before going to any event.

BUILDING AND UNDERSTANDING FAMILY TREES

Learn how to start building your family tree, places to build and information you should research to assist you, learn about different services you can use, their costs and features, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, hosted by Bellmore Library, free, register for a link at bellmorelibrary.org, 516-785-2990.

CHESS CLUB

Join fellow chess enthusiasts for a game of chess, beginners and grandmasters welcome, 5 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, held in the Portico Room, Sayville Library, 88 Greene Ave., Sayville, free, sayvillelibrary.org, 631-589-4440.

CHRONIC PAIN SOLUTIONS

Learn why chronic pain is such a problem and what you can do to feel like your best self, 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Cold Spring Harbor Library, free, register for a link at cshlibrary.org, 631-692-6820.

AMERICAN SIGN LANGUAGE

Learn American Sign Language vocabulary, finger-spelling, grammar, conversational phrases and deaf culture for adults and teens, held for three sessions, 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 5, hosted by Floral Park Library, free, register for a link at floralparklibrary.org, 516-326-6330.

ASTRONOMY LECTURE

Explore the science of the sun and seasons, as well as discuss the many planets, constellations and meteor showers that are visible in the fall sky, presented by Hamptons Observatory, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by John Jermain Library, free, register for a link at johnjermain.org, 631-725-0049.

GARDEN OF HERBS

Learn how easy and inexpensive it is to grow your own herbs, various herbs will be highlighted, open to all. Middle Country Public Library patrons may pick up herb seeds to plant, 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach, free, register for a link at mcplibrary.org, 631-585-9393.

MYSTERY BOOK CLUB

Discussion of the mystery novel "The Burglar," by Thomas Perry, held in person and on Zoom, 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Hillside Library, 155 Lakeville Rd., New Hyde Park, free, register at hillsidelibrary.info., 516-355-7850.

SAFARI BROWSER TIPS AND TRICKS

Learn how to maximize the functionality of the free, preinstalled Safari browser on your Apple iPad and iPhone, see how to use favorites, bookmarks and browsing history, presented by SeniorNet, register for a Zoom link, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Northport-East Northport Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register for a link at nenpl.org, 631-261-6930.

AFTERNOON T.E.A.

Felix Slim performs 1930s blues, ragtime, swing and more, held in-person and on Vimeo, proof of current vaccination status is required at entry, masks are recommended, 2 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Landmark on Main Street, 232 Main St., Port Washington, free, register at landmarkonmainstreet.org, 516-767-6444.

A CHAT WITH JESSE WATTERS

Join Newsday Live Author Series for an in-depth discussion and Q&A with conservative political TV host and author Jesse Watters, about his new book, "How I Saved the World," his career with Fox News, life under the current political climate and more, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, presented by Newsday.com, free, register for a link at bit.ly/3nw6FVh.

THE POLITICS OF PERSUASION — FOLK MUSIC AND THE 1960S

Relive the movement and the songs of the artists who broached the topics of the 1960s, see clips and performances by Bob Dylan, Phil Ochs, Tom Paxton, Donovan, Joan Baez, Joni Mitchell and more, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Plainview-Old Bethpage Library, free, visit poblib.org for a link, 516-938-0077.

VETERANS INFORMATION SESSION

Find out about improved changes to VA Vet Center programs, including new eligibility that opens the door for more military members to receive services, sponsored by the Nassau Vet Center in Hicksville, 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, hosted by West Babylon Public Library, free, call 631-667-6000 to register, or Suffolk County cardholders can register online at wbpl.us,

RITA HAYWORTH

A look at the life and career of screen idol Rita Hayworth, 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Friday, hosted by Peninsula Library, free, visit peninsulapublic.org for a Zoom link, 516-239-3262.

DON RICKLES

Hear how comedian Don Rickles became one of America’s most beloved entertainers, 1 p.m. Friday, hosted by Seaford Public Library, free, register for a link at seafordlibrary.org, 516-221-1334.

MIDCENTURY CUISINE

A nostalgic look at the food innovations and marketing approaches that transformed how we ate at midcentury. Using classic cookbooks, advertisements and family magazines, explore how society and technology shaped American food from the 1940s through the 1960s, 2 p.m. Friday, hosted by Syosset Library, free, visit syossetlibrary.org for a Zoom link, 516-921-7161.

SHAKESPEARE IN COMMUNITY

Discuss William Shakespeare's play "Measure for Measure," 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, hosted by Shelter Island Library, free, register for a link at shelterislandpubliclibrary.org, 631-749-0042.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus with LaToya Rodriguez, Daniel Variano and Keri Wall-Treudler