Seniors Calendar: Events from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3

During the pandemic, most listed events are virtual; please call ahead before going to any event.

UNDERSTANDING AND ANALYZING YOUR DNA MATCHES

Uncover what you might find after you take a DNA test, several testing companies are featured and match lists discussed, 7 p.m. Monday, hosted by Gold Coast Library, free, register for a link at goldcoastlibrary.org, 516-759-8300.

THE STARS NEXT DOOR

A virtual tour of the homes of the stars, moguls and mobsters who called the North Shore home, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, hosted by Great Neck Library, free, visit greatnecklibrary.org for a link, 516-466-8055.

CELEBRATE HISPANIC ART

Celebrate the artistic achievements of Spanish artist Pablo Picasso, Mexican muralist David Alfaro Siqueiros, Mexican painter Jose Clemente Orozco and others, discover how these artists inspired Jackson Pollock in the creation of his groundbreaking abstract art, a virtual tour of Pollock's and Lee Krasner’s barn studio follows, 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library, free, register for a link at cutchoguelibrary.org, 631-734-6360.

BETTER HEALTH AND WELLNESS SERIES

Learn how to manage your medications for the best results, 11 a.m. Tuesday, hosted by Hillside Library, free, call 516-535-4095 to register for a link, hillsidelibrary.info.

A HISTORY OF MOVIE COMEDY

Hear about the history of movie comedy, from Charlie Chaplin to Mel Brooks, 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Plainview-Old Bethpage Library, free, visit poblib.org for a link, 516-938-0077.

THE ART/RICH POETRY ROUNDTABLE

Discuss poetry in-depth at this weekly literary club, read poets of all styles and points of view, bring a poem, 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Shelter Island Library, free, register for a link at shelterislandpubliclibrary.org/online-events, 631-749-0042.

THE KING OF QUEENS: LOUIS ARMSTRONG’S WONDERFUL WORLD

Learn about Armstrong’s career, see rare footage and hear about the current mission of the Louis Armstrong House Museum, as well as its future plans to celebrate his legacy, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Smithtown Library Smithtown Branch, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register for a link at smithlib.org, 631-360-2480.

FIRE ISLAND — ICE TO PARADISE

Learn about the geologic processes that formed Fire Island, the ecological processes that populated it and key issues that face the island now and in the future, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Cold Spring Harbor Library, free, register for a link at cshlibrary.org, 631-692-6820.

MEMORY LOSS, DEMENTIA AND ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE

Learn the facts and myths regarding memory loss, the causes and types of dementia, and when to speak with a medical professional, 4 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Floral Park Library, free, register for a link at floralparklibrary.org, 516-326-6330.

SPANISH HERITAGE CONCERT

Argentine-born, Brooklyn-based guitarist and composer Carlos Pavan performs flamenco/tango/folklore songs, 2 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Levittown Library, free, register for a link at levittownpl.org, 516-731-5728.

BROADWAY — FROM BACK ROW TO BACKSTAGE

A discussion of all things Broadway beginning with an update on the current state of Broadway, the history and importance of the Broadway Playbill and tips on how to see Broadway shows for less than $50, 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Oceanside Library, free, visit oceansidelibrary.com for a link, 516-766-2360.

SHOPPING ON A BUDGET

Learn about shopping on a budget, portion sizes and building a healthy plate, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Patchogue-Medford Library, free, visit pmlib.org for a link, 631-654-4700.

KNITTING AND CROCHETING

Learn knitting and crocheting, get help with your project, beginners and experienced needleworkers welcome, 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Freeport Library, free, register for a link at freeportlibrary.info, 516-379-3274.

PODCASTS — EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW

Learn about the history of podcasts, how to listen to them and find new ones, discuss your favorites with others, limited space, register for a Zoom link, 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Sayville Library, free, register for a link at sayvillelibrary.org, 631-589-4440.

SAVING RADIO CITY MUSIC HALL

Learn how Radio City Music Hall was saved from demolition in the 1970s, 2 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Syosset Library, free, visit syossetlibrary.org/live-streaming for a link, 516-921-7161.

STAY ACTIVE AND INDEPENDENT FOR LIFE

Strength, balance and aerobic workout, noon Friday, hosted by Hillside Library, 155 Lakeville Rd., free, register for a link at hillsidelibrary.info, 516-355-7850.

JANE AUSTEN BOOK CLUB — THE JANE AUSTEN CENTER

Jackie Herring of The Jane Austen Center in Bath, England, joins the book club for a conversation about Austen’s life, the center and the annual Jane Austen Festival, 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, hosted by Westhampton Free Library, free, register for a link at westhamptonlibrary.net, 631-288-3335.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus with LaToya Rodriguez, Daniel Variano and Keri Wall-Treudler