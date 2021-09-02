Seniors Calendar: Events from Sept. 5 to Sept. 12

During the pandemic, most listed events are virtual; please call ahead before going to any event.

9/11 MEMORIALIZED IN ART

Learn about works of art throughout New York City that commemorate the Sept. 11 attacks, 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Sachem Library, free, register for a link at sachemlibrary.org, 631-588-5024.

BAKING DEMONSTRATION

Learn how to make Granny Smith apple fritter bread, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, hosted by Plainedge Public Library, free, visit facebook.com/plainedgepubliclibrary, 516-735-4133.

RAPTORS — BACKYARD PREDATORS

Get an in-depth explanation of raptor-specific hunting methods, learn how to help conserve these species and meet "raptor ambassadors," 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Middle Country Public Library, free, register for a link at mcplibrary.org, 631-585-9393.

CURRENT EVENTS IN PERSPECTIVE

Insightful perspective on the people and events that shape our world today, audience participation is encouraged, 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Freeport Library, free, register for a link at freeportlibrary.info, 516-379-3274.

AN ORGANIZER’S GUIDE TO MAKING DECISIONS

Learn the reasons people have a hard time with making decisions about what to keep and what to let go of, as well as action steps to follow to make the process easier, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Sachem Library, free, register for a link at sachemlibrary.org, 631-588-5024.

BOOK DISCUSSION

Discuss the novel "For Whom the Bell Tolls," by Ernest Hemingway, held in-person (mask required) and on Zoom, 12:30 to 2 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Bellmore Library, 2288 Bedford Ave., Bellmore, free, register at bellmorelibrary.org, 516-785-2990.

CHAIR YOGA

Learn and practice simple yoga exercises and breathing techniques, 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, hosted by East Hampton Library, free, register for a link at easthamptonlibrary.org, 631-324-0222, ext. 3.

UNCLAIMED FUNDS WORKSHOP

A representative from the New York State Comptroller’s Office discusses the history and facts of unclaimed funds, search tips and instructions, email lsolomon@osc.ny.gov if you have questions you want covered, 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Glen Cove Library, free, register for a link at glencovelibrary.org, 516-676-2130.

MATINEE IDOLS

Learn about the life and career of actors Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, hosted by Hewlett-Woodmere Library, free, visit hwpl.org for a link, 516-374-1967.

NEW ALZHEIMER’S TREATMENT

Medical director, Dr. Nikhil Palekar, discusses the new Alzheimer’s treatment Aduhelm, 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, hosted by South Huntington Library, free, register for a link at shpl.info., 631-549-4411.

A BOOKTASTIC DISCUSSION

Discuss the novel "The Four Winds," by Kristin Hannah, held in-person and on Zoom, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Jericho Library, 1 Merry Lane, Jericho, free, register at jericholibrary.org, 516-935-6790.

CREATIVE WRITING CLUB

Writers meet to share their works in progress, exchange writing tips, ideas and create new stories, essays and poems, 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Plainedge Public Library, free, register for a link at plainedgeinfo.org, 516-735-4133.

INTRODUCTION TO GMAIL AND OTHER EMAIL SERVICES

Learn about using email, including Gmail and other email services on the internet, see how to send, receive, forward and reply to an email, as well as how to create folders for storing and sorting messages, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Northport-East Northport Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register for a link at nenpl.org, 631-261-6930.

OUTDOOR CONCERT: NORTH SHORE POPS

Big band music, Broadway show tunes, light classics, marches, and popular favorites, bring seating, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, held at the gazebo at Westhampton Beach Village Green, corner of Main Street and Mill Road; rain location is Westhampton Beach High School auditorium, free, westhamptonchamber.org/2021/04/10/32nd-annual, 631-288-3337.

TALKING ABOUT LITERATURE

Discuss the novel "A Long Petal of the Sea," by Isabel Allende, held in-person (mask required) and on Zoom, noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday, hosted by Freeport Library, free, register if attending in-person or visit freeportlibrary.info for a link to join online, 516-379-3274.

DOCUMENTARY FILM

Screening of "The Trees: Building a Forest at Ground Zero" (2016, rated PG-13, 1:06), 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, hosted by Hewlett-Woodmere Library, free, visit hwpl.org for a link, 516-374-1967.

AUTHOR LUNCH

Grab your lunch and meet Michael Blanding, author of "North by Shakespeare: A Rogue Scholar’s Quest for the Truth Behind the Bard’s Works," and Dennis McCarthy, the independent scholar profiled in the book, noon Friday, hosted by Syosset Library, free, visit syossetlibrary.org for a link, 516-921-7161.

YOGA FOR HEALTH AND PEACE

Hatha yoga class designed to strengthen muscles and free the mind, held in-person (limited space) and on Zoom, 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, hosted by Long Beach Library, 111 W. Park Ave., Long Beach, free, register for in-person class or visit longbeachlibrary.org for a link to join online, 516-432-7201.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus with LaToya Rodriguez, Daniel Variano and Keri Wall-Treudler