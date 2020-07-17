Fundraising event combines 'Star Wars' and virtual Bingo

You can feel the power of the Force while participating in “Star Wars Virtual Bingo Night” on Zoom as a fundraiser for the Cerebral Palsy Association of Nassau County on July 22 at 8 p.m. The event will feature professional "Star Wars" cosplayers from the 501st Legion’s Empire City Garrison and friends.

“We already have over a dozen Star Wars characters signed up including Stormtroopers, Kylo Ren, Biker Scouts, some rebel scum and hopefully Darth Vader as well,” says Chris Feehan, the 501st Legion’s Commanding Officer. “There is Star Wars trivia in between each Bingo round, scavenger hunts and audience participation shout-outs to keep the party moving.” (The Legion, which includes members from Long Island, New York City and the Hudson Valley, is officially approved by Lucasfilm, and raises money and awareness for various charities and non-profit organizations.)

The event, which can accommodate up to 200 participants, will consist of five games of Bingo for Star Wars-themed prizes. Participation is free with a suggested $25 donation to CPNassau while registering. Each attendee is sent two Bingo cards to use during the two-hour game hosted by Sal Farruggia from LI-Kick and DJ Mike Battaglia of All Star Party LI.

There are five Star Wars prize packs up for grabs with items donated by the 501st Legion members and friends of the Garrison. The packages range in value from $50 to $125 featuring sealed figures and other items from various member’s collections.

To sign up, visit cpnassau-b3.eventbrite.com.