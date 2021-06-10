If you're looking for things to do on Long Island at venues such as Jones Beach, The Planting Fields, Vanderbilt Museum, Old Westbury Gardens and more, here are spots to explore and events to attend this season.

"GARDEN DAYS" Outdoor sale with vendors offering hard-to-find perennials and annuals, unusual container specialties, decorative garden furniture, urns, statuary and more, 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 11, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. June 12, Old Westbury Gardens, 71 Old Westbury Rd., $14, $8 ages 7-17, oldwestburygardens.org, 516-333-0048.

"DINO SAFARI" INVADES DEER PARK Dino Safari is coming to Tanger Outlets in Deer Park and it's a drive-thru dinosaur adventure. Get up-close-and personal with the most fascinating prehistoric creatures from the mighty T. Rex of North America to the giant amphibious Spinosaurus of Africa. On your adventure, you will learn how dinosaurs evolved over time, where they called home. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays to Sundays through July 11 at Tanger Outlet, 152 The Arches Circle, Deer Park. $49.95 for cars with up to seven occupants; $54.95 for cars with eight or more occupants; dinosafari.com.

POP-UP MOVIE LOT DRIVE-IN CONCERT Florida Georgia Line concert movie, June 12, Westfield South Shore Mall, 1701 Sunrise Hwy., Bay Shore, $79-$89 per carload, movielotdrivein.com

LIVE FROM THE LANDMARK LOT Concert with the Dave Diamond Band, bring your lawn chairs, the concert takes place in Landmark’s Main Street parking lot, seating pods will be marked out for each ticketed group. A limited number of reserved pods will be available for a slight additional charge. All other seating pods will be on a first come, first served basis, 7 p.m. June 12, rain date: June 13, Landmark on Main Street, 232 Main St., Port Washington, reserved pods: $30; general admission pods: $25, landmarkonmainstreet.org, 516-767-1384. Rain location: Jeanne Rimsky Theater.

DRIVE-IN MOVIE "The Karate Kid," 8 p.m. June 12, free but limited to town residents with reservations; attendees are encouraged to bring nonperishable/canned foods to the event as part of North Hempstead's food donation drive. Advance registration is not required, but attendees must show proof of residency before entering the park. There will be no food available for purchase, North Hempstead Beach Park, 175 W. Shore Rd., Port Washington, northhempsteadny.gov, 516-869-6311.

MIKE DELGUIDICE AND BIG SHOT AT MULCAHY'S Big Shot will play Mulcahy's on June 12; $20 in advance for General Admission (with proof of vaccine).Doors open at 6 p.m. and show starts at 9 p.m. 3232 Railroad Ave, Wantagh, muls.com.

LONG ISLAND PRIDE TOGETHER AGAIN Features a live concert by the tribute band Almost Queen, entertainment and celebrating, noon-4 p.m. June 13. The concert, which is sponsored by the LGBT Network of Hauppauge, also showcases DEV, Frenchie Davis ("American Idol," "The Voice") and the Lesbian & Gay Big Apple Marching Corps marching band. $25-$75, Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre in Eisenhower Park, East Meadow; lipride.org This event will be a pre-ticketed event only and will require all attendees to present proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, or 72-hour negative COVID-19 test.

ALL FORD STAMPEDE Hosted by the Mustang and Shelby Club of Long Island. Open to all Mustangs and Ford-powered makes and models, trophies awarded; first 100 registered cars receive a free T-shirt and goody bag; rain or shine, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 13, Lucas Ford Lincoln, Inc., 3245 Hortons Lane, Southold, free for spectators; $20 show cars, mscli.com, 516-371-1432.

ART & BEAUTY OF CARS AND MOTORCYCLES ON CANVAS AND ON THE PAVEMENT The exhibit, "Shifting Gears" includes artworks of various modes of transportation, as well as two 1928 BMW motorcycles on loan from the Nettesheim Museum in Huntington. In addition, weather permitting, the center's parking lot will feature exotic car collections, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: June 13 (British). "Shifting Gears" runs through July 18, 2021. The center is open 11a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday except during the car displays when it will open at 10 a.m., The Reboli Center for Art & History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook, free, stonybrookvillage.com, 631-751-7707.

TRY A SHUGA PIE Taste test the newest dessert craze in Babylon: Shuga Pie Cake Shop is serving cake sandwiches, which cost $3.50 or $4.50, depending on the flavor, and are exactly as they sound.Shuga Pie Cake Shop is at 135 Deer Park Ave. (in the alley between Swell Taco and Fitness Incentive), Babylon Village; 631-669-1069, shugapie.com