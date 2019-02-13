The Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center has an answer for the cold winter — its new “Toasted Thursdays” weekly series of concert films and comedy shows.

“There’s not too much going on in the winter season. Most of our core programming is focused on the summertime,” says communications manager Josh Bracken. “We wanted to present something for year-round locals that’s affordable but still up to the standard of entertainment that we put forth in the summer.”

Guests can also enjoy signature cocktails ($10) such as The Rockstar (Southern Comfort, cranberry juice and fresh lime) or The Stand-Up (Jack Daniel’s whiskey, Kahlua and Coca-Cola) at the newly revamped in-house bar. Bringing drinks to your seat is fine, says executive director Gram Slaton.

Here’s the schedule of events:

FEB. 14

The 1942 Oscar-winning black-and-white film, “Casablanca,” starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman, returns to the big screen for Valentine’s Day.

“We decided to break formula,” Slaton says. “It’s a great date night.”

FEB. 21

Comedian Jackie Kashian calls her version of the craft “storytelling with punchlines.” Hailing from Wisconsin, she is a regular on “Conan” and has been in the game for 30 years. “My material is organic. I write from life,” says Kashian. “The more personal you make it, the more universal it becomes.”

She has opened for Maria Bamford and Brian Regan in a style she calls relatable.

“I used to get, ‘You remind me of my college roommate,' " Kashian says. "Now I get, ‘You remind me of my aunt.’ I’m like, ‘OK?' "

FEB. 28

Celebrate George Harrison's life with the 2003 film “Concert for George,” directed by David Leland. Shot at Royal Albert Hall in London, the event memorialized the late Beatle with artists including Eric Clapton, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne, Ravi Shankar and Monty Python performing his music.

“We wanted to bring out the live component of a cinematic experience,” Slaton says. “Sure, you can watch these things on your couch at home, but it’s not quite same. You want to be part of the crowd and talk to the person next to you as if you were at the event.”

MARCH 14

Take a trip back in time with “Mad Dogs & Englishmen,” the 1971 documentary about the late Joe Cocker’s 1970 U.S. tour from Detroit to San Bernadino, California. Directed by Pierre Adidge, the film captures Cocker’s wild on- and off-stage antics, plus a special appearance by Leon Russell. Cocker performs his stylistic renditions of Beatles classics “With a Little Help From My Friends” and “She Came in Through the Bathroom Window” in a film that movie critic Roger Ebert called “the best rock coverage since ‘Woodstock.’ ”

MARCH 21

Stand-up Auggie Smith describes himself as an “angry comic who makes fun of angry comics.” His act is saturated ranting.

“I write from emotion,” Smith says. “The more energy I put into my act, the more people respond.”

Smith grew up in Montana watching heavy doses of “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” and “Late Night with David Letterman,” which helped him develop his style. “I like long setups,” says Smith. “I like to take one idea and stretch it out as far as it will go.”