Tracy Morgan, Trevor Noah and 12 other comedians making LI laugh in February
While February is typically known as the month of love, this year on Long Island its the month of laughter. Here are 14 stand-up comics coming to tickle your funny bone:
PATTON OSWALT
Despite being one of the hottest comedians on the circuit, Oswalt has never played a show on Long Island. His Feb. 1 gig at The Paramount in Huntington marks his LI debut on his new tour called, “I Love Everything!”
“There seems to be so much negativity and tribalism in the world that the only rebellion left is, ‘Ya know what...I love everything! I don’t care,’ ” says Oswalt, 50. “Plus, I like the way it sounds.”
INFO $39.50-$69.50, 631-673-7300, paramountny.com
SINBAD
The man with the biggest grin in comedy is back and he’s bringing his clean comedy to NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Feb. 7.
INFO $39.50-$109.50, 516-247-5200, thetheatreatwestbury.com
PETE CORREALE
A native of Oakdale, Correale returns to Long Island for a homecoming show at Governor’s in Levittown for a double-header on Feb. 8 at 7 and 10 p.m. His regular-guy charm and New York attitude will have you cheering, “PETEY!” like most of his fans do.
INFO $25 (two item minimum), 516-731-3358, govs.com, 18 & over
KEVIN SMITH & JASON MEWES
Watch the sequel to the 2001 comedy romp, “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back” dubbed “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot,” then catch the stand-up/Q&A session with the stars Kevin Smith (Silent Bob) and Jason Mewes (Jay) at the Paramount on Feb. 12.
INFO $30-$59.50, 631-673-7300, paramountny.com
RON WHITE
Grab a cocktail, sit back and listen to this blue-collar comedian rant as he takes the stage on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, at the Paramount for two shows at 7 and 10 p.m.
INFO $59.50-$89.50, 631-673-7300, paramountny.com
MAGNIFICENT BASTARDS
This trio of funnymen, Lewis Black, LI’s own Alan Zweibel and John Fugelsang, will keep the date-night crowd roaring at the Madison Theatre at Molloy College in Rockville Centre on Feb. 14.
INFO $35-$55, 516-323-4444, madisontheatreny.org
GARY GULMAN
Standing 6 foot 6 inches, this boyish comic, fresh from his HBO special, “The Great Depresh,” takes center stage for his “Peace of Mind” tour on Feb. 15 at the Paramount.
INFO $25-$35, 631-673-7300, paramountny.com
BOBBY COLLINS
This New Hyde Park High School grad returns to his old stomping grounds for one night only of laughter at Patchogue Theatre on Feb. 15.
INFO $25-$55, 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org
KEVIN JAMES
“The King of Queens” continues his reign as the King of Long Island comedy when he gets behind the mic at the Paramount on Feb. 16.
INFO $69.50-$99.50, 631-673-7300, paramountny.com
JIM BREUER
Breuer, who grew up in Valley Stream, reignites his residency at the Paramount on Feb. 21 where he will tell stories, do impressions and deliver his signature high-energy comedic thunder.
INFO $29.50-$79.50, 631-673-7300, paramountny.com
TRACY MORGAN
The “30 Rock” star has recovered from his major 2014 car accident and is ready to rock the mic on his “No Disrespect” tour at the Paramount on Feb. 22.
INFO $50-$70, 631-673-7300, paramountny.com
ARTIE LANGE
After having troubles with the law and grappling with addiction issues, Lange is sober and stronger than ever as he resumes his comedy career at The Space at Westbury on Feb. 22.
INFO $29-$49, 516-283-5564, thespaceatwestbury.com
MARC MARON
This master podcaster goes back to his first love, stand-up comedy for his “Hey There’s More” tour at the Paramount on Feb. 23.
INFO $39.50-$69.50, 631-673-7300, paramountny.com
TREVOR NOAH
Noah gets out from behind the desk at “The Daily Show” to tackle his “Loud and Clear 2020” tour at NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Feb. 28.
INFO $49.50-$185.50, 516-247-5200, thetheatreatwestbury.com
