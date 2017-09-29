It’s hard to appreciate the aesthetics of a truck when it’s barreling down a highway. Get an up-close look at Convoy’s Annual Big Rig Truck Show at the Pennysaver Amphitheater in Farmingville on Sunday, Oct. 8.

“Like classic car guys, truckers enjoy showing everybody what they’ve done to their rigs,” says chairwoman Kim Capek. “I’ve seen guys with fireplaces in their trucks. Every year there’s something new.”

Capek, 48, started the show in 2006 with her husband, Gary, through their company Convoy Heavy Duty Truck Parts & Custom Chrome Shop in Copiague. Now the event is held in his memory after his death in December.

“We started putting on little shows with 15 trucks in our parking lot,” Capek says. “Then we overflowed out with hundreds of rigs. It got so big so fast.”

The day consists of touring about 17 acres of aisles containing more than 350 trucks, which will be judged on both interior and exterior for an awards ceremony held at the end of the day.

Here’s a look at the local trucks that will be on display:

2007 INTERNATIONAL DAYCAB

DRIVEN BY Vinny Carrozza, 45, of Shirley

His two-tone blue and silver award-winning rig stands out with straight pipes, custom bumper and chrome bought from Capek.

“It’s different because it’s not your common Peterbilt or Kenworth,” says Carrozza, a diesel mechanic for Rock Tech Inc. (RTI) in Farmingdale. “I won a trophy for it last year. The appearance has a nice stance to it.”

1992 PETERBILT 379

DRIVEN BY Paul Tanaka, 53, of Deer Park

With its white exterior and Italian leather interior, Tanaka dubs his truck “classy.”

“I get all kinds of compliments on it. People stop me and take pictures with the truck,” says Tanaka, who drives for Sal C. Machinery Movers in Deer Park. “You could take it to a wedding. It kind of looks like a limo.”

The truck, nicknamed Snowblind, recently went through a renovation and will make its debut at the Big Rig Truck Show.

“It’s like a new old truck,” Tanaka says. “The only thing original is the skeleton of the cab.”

2006 KENWORTH W900

DRIVEN BY Sal Capobianco, 38, of Coram

Capobianco has been showing his truck at the Convoy show since it started.

“Every year more and more people show up,” says Capobianco, who drives for Shadow Transport in Huntington. “It’s a Long Island thing. Truckers are a tightknit community here.”

His metallic-blue truck tends to draw a lot of attention.

“I keep it shined up to make it look nice — straight pipes, big bumpers that are polished out,” says Capobianco, who won a second-place trophy for Best of Show in the Daycab class. “Kids love the loudness of it all.”

1984 PETERBILT 359 & 1985 PETERBILT 359

DRIVEN BY Joe Castiglione, 49, of North Babylon and Mike Parkhill, 29, of Lindenhurst

Castiglione calls his rig the Grey Ghost and takes a lot of pride in it.

“It looks like a big hot rod,” says Castiglione, who is a Teamster for Local 817 trucking for TV and movie productions. “Even if you weren’t into trucks, if you saw it going down the road you’d look at it in awe.”

His nephew Parkhill is an independent driver who is following in his uncle’s footsteps and will be unveiling his newly restored 1985 Peterbilt 359, which he did himself.

“In a new truck, everything is plastic and automated, making it feel like a car,” Parkhill says. “Whereas an old truck feels like a piece of machinery.”