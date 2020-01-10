For those who consume pop culture by the pound, it’s time to test your knowledge. Themed trivia nights are hotly contested at various locations throughout Nassau and Suffolk. Here are seven subjects to savor this season:

“FRIENDS” TRIVIA

“How you doin?” “We were on a break!” “Monica BANG!” “PIVOT!” — can you speak “Friends?” Bring your Central Perk knowledge to Arooga’s in Rockville Centre on Jan. 15 at 7:30 p.m. for “Friends” trivia night. Tickets are $10 (includes 1 drink) and can be purchased at eventbrite.com. Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams.

INFO 49 North Village Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-744-9464

“THE OFFICE” TRIVIA

How well do you know Michael Scott’s awkward moments or Dwight Schrute’s quirks? Find out at “The Office” trivia night at Beginnings in Atlantic Beach on Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m. The event is free but groups must make reservations at TheOfficeLI012120.Eventbrite.com.

INFO 1986 Park St., Atlantic Beach; 516-239-7483; beginningsrestaurant.com

DISNEY TRIVIA

When you wish upon a star and know all the Disney characters, then you’ll go far at this trivia night at 7 p.m. on Jan. 23 at the Great South Bay Brewery Tasting Room in Bay Shore. Those 21 and over can enjoy GSB beers like Field 5 Golden IPA or Blonde Ambition Blonde Ale straight from the tap while they play. There’s no entry fee but all participants must be of legal drinking age. The winning team gets a gift certificate to the brewery.

INFO 25 Drexel Drive, Bay Shore; 631-392-8472; greatsouthbaybrewery.com

MOVIE TRIVIA

Cinephiles — dust off your movie memories at Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington on Feb. 3 for this monthly film-themed trivia contest. Enjoy snacks, desserts or dinner in the Sky Room Cafe (no outside food allowed) as you geek out over each round (rom-coms, Oscar winners, horror films, etc.), hosted by Daniel French. Tickets are $8 ($5 for members). Teams hold up to six people. Winners get a cash prize, runners-up receive free movie tickets.

INFO 423 Park Ave., Huntington; 631-423-7610; cinemaartscentre.org

MARVEL TRIVIA

If you know how Ant-Man escaped the Quantum Realm after the Snap, perhaps this Marvel-themed trivia night at Arooga’s in Patchogue on Feb. 5 is for you. Games begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40 for a team of four (entry fee is reimbursed via a gift certificate for a future visit) and can be purchased at eventbrite.com. Costumes are welcomed.

INFO 1 W. Main St., Patchogue; 888-882-9464

'90210' TRIVIA

Keep track of the romances of Brenda and Dylan, Dylan and Kelly, Kelly and Brandon — oh my! — in Fox’s teen drama from the '90s at “90210” trivia night. It will take place at Beginnings in Atlantic Beach on Feb. 18, at 7:30 p.m. The event is free but groups must make reservations at BH90210LI.Eventbrite.com.

INFO 1986 Park St., Atlantic Beach; 516-239-7483; beginningsrestaurant.com

'SEINFELD' TRIVIA

Be the master of your domain at this “Seinfeld” trivia event which will be a Festivus for the rest of us at The Vine Wine Bar in Merrick on Feb. 23, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person. Sign up at socialevents123.com. Yada, yada, yada ... there’s a two-item minimum per person.

INFO 2259 Merrick Road, Merrick; 516-812-7883, thevinewinebar.com