When Alyssa "Willow" Brown brings her Winds of the Moon belly dance troupe to the Long Island Tropic Con: Outdoor Summer Market in Massapequa this summer, the group will perform to unconventional belly dance music: themes from video games Luigi’s Mansion and The Legend of Zelda.

They’re tailoring their performance to their audience: Tropic Con is expected to bring video game, animé, cosplay, comic book, sci-fi and pop culture enthusiasts to the outdoor event at the Sunrise Mall for four weekends — July 10, 11, 24 and 25 and Aug. 14, 15, 28 and 29.

Tropic Con launched indoors at the Melville Marriott in 2019, drawing 1,000 fans to the one-day event. The pandemic caused it to be nixed in person in 2020, and organizers this year decided to hold the event outdoors to be as safe as possible, says Patrick Madden, president and event director. The event is called Tropic Con because it was founded by Madden, who is known for his tropical shirts, he says. "We’re a pop-culture paradise," he jokes.

More than 100 artists and vendors are scheduled, some of them on each day and others on only specific dates. "No two days will be the same," Madden says. There will also be craft and story-time activities for children and food trucks selling refreshments, and cosplay is highly encouraged, he says.

Here’s a sampling of the entertainment, vendors and artists attendees can expect to encounter.

Entertainment: Brown, 30, a dance instructor from East Northport, runs Winds of the Moon, a local belly dance troupe made up of four women who do bring aspects of different cultures into their performances. The group will be performing sword dancing and hoop dancing. They are also trying to secure an aerialist, she says. The troupe will be at Tropic Con every day, performing several times through the afternoons.

Artists: Peter Vazquez 47, of Brentwood, creates pinup posters. He’ll be selling prints of his work and will also be drawing at the show. "I’ll have a big tent," he promises, with about 20 to 25 of his paintings.

Cosplay: Liz Vazquez, 35, who does marketing and graphic design and is Peter Vazquez’s sister, will be at the event using her nickname, Rizuki. She’ll do cosplay meet and greets, attending as a different character each day of the event, most of them animé inspired. Her costumes have included the pink ranger from "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" and Sailor Moon Sailor Stars — Sailor Star Fighter/Seiya Kou. Some people who embrace cosplay love acting, some use it to meet friends, others like crafting and sewing their outfits, she says. "For me, cosplay is a hobby. It’s something I enjoy besides my 9 to 5," she says. Attendees will be able to sign up for a virtual contest at her booth; it will be held the final weekend of Tropic Con, she says.

Comic Books: Cosmic Comics and Games of Baldwin helped sponsor the event and will be offering collectible and newer comic books each weekend. On Aug. 28, owner/president Chuck Baglivio says he will be giving out a free comic book to each attendee.

Trading Cards: Collectible cards from Magic: The Gathering, Pokemon, Yu-Gi-O and sports will be available for purchase. Seller Jon Lacker, 29, of Wantagh, says he’ll be bringing "as much as I can fit in my car every day of the show."

Video Games: Video Game Trading Post, with stores in Levittown and Massapequa, will be bringing Nintendo, Game Cube and other vintage and brand new games. "We’re going to bring a little piece of the store to Tropic Con," says Video Game Trading Post owner Mike Burd. Since the Massapequa store is inside Sunrise Mall, attendees can also check out the selection there. "People are itching to go back to the conventions and the expos," Burd says. "It’s just going to be a party all weekend."