A dozen lions are popping up on the East End. Here's why.

Be on the lookout for lions in the Hamptons — or at least, a dozen artistic renditions of the cats, which have been placed around the South Fork in a celebration of the ferocious felines.

The Tusk Lion Trail 2021, a project spearheaded by Tusk, an incorporated charitable company, is a curated collection of life-size lion sculptures created by a variety of artists, musicians and other creative folks. While some are located in the U.K., Australia, Africa and New Zealand, 12 have been placed in various venues found around the Hamptons.

The art trail is intended to raise awareness of the dangers that threaten lions in their habitats. The end goal is also to raise money to benefit those lives that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Once the exhibition wraps, the sculptures are slated to be auctioned off to raise funds to support conservation projects.

The Hamptons pride trail, developed in a partnership between Tusk and the nonprofit African Community and Conservation Foundation, inclues a piece by artist Beth O'Donnell at the Southampton Art Center (25 Jobs Ln.) and a pair of lions set on the lawn next to the lobby of the Montauk Beach House (55 S Elmwood Ave., Montauk): one crafted by actor Deborra-Lee Furness and artist Oscar Jackman (her son, who’s also son to actor Hugh Jackman), the other by artist Elizabeth Jordan.

"Art has a transformative power to communicate complex ideas in an elegant and efficient way, transcending socio-political and cultural boundaries," says Chris Westbrook, the curator and creative director of the trail. "It will undoubtedly be a trail of fun and enlightenment, simultaneously raising funds to help develop and increase the ACCF and Tusk's life affirming and critical conservation work in Africa."

Tusk also lists that two more lions can be found on display at Duck Walk Vineyard (231 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill) plus another pair at The Wine Stand at Wolffer Estate (3312 Montauk Hwy., Sagaponack), with others at Nova's Ark (60 Millstone Rd., Water Mill), Urban Zen (16 Main St., Sag Harbor), AB NY Gallery (62 Newtown Ln., East Hampton), Amagansett Square (4 Amagansett Sq.) and Stephen Talkhouse (161 Main St., Amagansett).

