If being single makes you think you can’t possibly have fun celebrating Valentine’s Day, have a change of heart. Lots of exciting happenings are planned on Long Island this year that can be enjoyed by those who aren't in a romantic relationship, so show some love for yourself and join in on the good time.

Choose from flirting lessons, singles dances and bar crawls to trivia contests, comedy shows and concerts. But don’t play hard to get and wait around too long to get tickets. Some of the offerings have limited attendance.

Valentine's Day is Feb. 14, so here are our 14 picks — any of the selections here are a good match for going out alone, or with a couple of single friends. And some will even give Cupid an opportunity to point his arrow in your direction.

Valentine’s Day Singles Crawl and Singles Ball

Those who count drinking among their many loves might want to join Patchogue’s bar crawl that’s fast becoming a favorite local Valentine’s Day tradition. Stops will include Fulton’s Gate Irish Pub, PeraBell Food Bar, The Village Idiot, Arooga's, Hoshi Hibachi & Sushi, The Tap Room and That Meetball Place. Crawlers will meet at Fulton’s Gate Irish Pub, 124 E. Main St., where registration will begin at 5:30 p.m., with the crawl starting a half-hour later. Also part of the night will be music played by a DJ and the festivities will end with a “Singles Ball” beginning at 10 p.m., at That Meetball Place.

INFO: Feb. 14; Tickets are $20 online and $30 at the door; 631-289-1490, patchogue.com

Valentine Haunted Houses

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

If you think being single on Valentine's Day is scary, you have no idea. Bayville Scream Park, at 8 Bayville Ave., is "unleashing" three "extraordinary" Valentine haunted houses for what is promised to be a "terrifying event." They'll be open through Feb. 16, from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. Included will be a mansion infested with vampires, blood valentines at the asylum and Uncle Needles Fun House of Love.

INFO: Feb. 14; Tickets start at $25; special packages available, valentinehauntlongisland.com

Stupid Cupid Party

You may think the whole Valentine’s thing is well … dumb, and you’re not alone. Meet like-minded people at the anti-Valentine’s Day “Stupid Cupid Party” being held from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the EGP Land & Sea restaurant, 2 Pettit Place, Island Park. Special drinks will be mixed to mark the occasion like the “Stupid Cupid Cosmo” and you can dance to the music of a DJ.

INFO: Feb. 14; Free to attend but you'll have to pay for food and drinks, 516-544-2879, egplandandsea.com

“Wildest College Party on Long Island”

If the parties in “Animal House” make you feel warm and fuzzy, this could be your perfect match. A “Long Island Valentine’s Day Banger” is scheduled from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., in Amityville by Bangerbuddy — the flagship brand of entrepreneur Nicholas Filchy who throws raucous events for young revelers. It’s promised by the sponsor to be “the wildest college party on Long Island, this time for the most romantic day of the year.” You have to be at least 17 to enter and 21 to drink. Young fun-seekers are invited to “Come rage with us" and be camera-ready. Ticket holders agree to be filmed and photographed at the party by the Bangerbuddy for the company’s use across social media platforms. It’ll all happen at Revolution Bar & Music Hall, 140 Merrick Road.

INFO: Feb. 14; Tickets are $10 to $100; eventbrite.com

“Find Your Valentine Mixer”

Get a shot at pairing up at the “Singles Ready to Mingle Find Your Valentine Mixer” happening at Bobby McCann’s Sports Restaurant and Bar, 5590 Merrick Road, Massapequa, hosted by the Melville-based 7 in Heaven Singles Events. About 100 singles of all ages are expected. Be on the lookout for an “ice breaker” game, raffle, DJ music and goody bags. Free appetizers are available to ticket holders from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

INFO: Feb. 14; Tickets are $25 online at $30 at the door; 631-592-9804, 7-in-heaven.com



"Magnificent Bastards"

Show some love for your humorous side. Get three times the laughs of the usual stand-up comedy routine when original “Saturday Night Live” writer and former Wantagh and Woodmere resident Alan Zweibel partners with Lewis Black and John Fugelsang for their “Magnificent Bastards” show. The trio will be appearing at the Madison Theatre at Molloy College, 1000 Hempstead Ave., Rockville Centre.

INFO: Feb. 14; Tickets are $35 to $55; 516-323-4444, madisontheatreny.org

Lee Brice

To some people, nothing says love like a good ol’ country love song, and there will be plenty to hear when Lee Brice belts them out starting at 8 p.m., at the NYCB Theatre at Westbury, 960 Brush Hollow Road. Known for his albums including “Love Like Crazy” and “Hard to Love,” he’s also co-written songs for Garth Brooks and Tim McGraw.

INFO: Feb. 14; Tickets are $59.50 to $209.50 (prices may vary depending on availability); 516-247-5211, thetheatreatwestbury.com

Ron “Tater Salad” White

For some hearty laughs, check out Ron White, aka “Tater Salad” who was in the films “Horrible Bosses” and “Sex and the City 2,” and is appearing at The Paramount in shows at 7 and 10 p.m. White is a charter member of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, which he co-founded with Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall and Larry the Cable Guy. The Paramount is located at 370 New York Ave., in Huntington.

INFO: Feb. 14; Tickets are $59.50 to $89.50; 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

The Tap Pack

Tap into the spirit of “The Rat Pack” — literally — with a lively tap show inspired by a bunch of entertainers who made the single life look cool. In the 1960s, the large group included Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis, Jr. and this reincarnation is courtesy of Australia’s much-touted tap dancers, The Tap Pack. Check them out at Tilles Center, 720 Northern Blvd., in Brookville.

INFO: Feb. 14; Tickets are $36 to $66; 516-299-3100, tillescenter.org

Beatles songs performed

If you suffer from Beatlemania, you’ll want to catch “The Cast of Beatlemania — Beatles Love Songs” at the Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, at 2 E. Main St. You’ll probably wanna hold someone’s hand at the end. The performance starts at 8 p.m.

INFO: Feb. 14; Tickets are $50; 631-724-3700, smithtownpac.org

Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti

Anyone into ol’ school vinyl albums knows that Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett and Dean Martin were no doubt top favorites to hear on “Valentine’s Day” back in the day. Today, velvet-like tones can be heard from “America’s Got Talent” finalist Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti, of Bethpage. He’ll perform in “an evening of wine and song” at Suffolk Theater, 118 E. Main St., on Valentine’s Day and Feb. 15. Both shows begin at 8 p.m. and the dance floor will also be open.

INFO: Feb. 14; Tickets are $65 per person; 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Vegan Food Demonstration

Singles with a healthy appetite may love the plant-based cooking demonstration being hosted by Green Street food truck owner Matt Korsky at the Life Enrichment Center, 45 E. Main St., in Oyster Bay. Tasting and full-course menus will be offered featuring such special treats as roasted butternut squash soup, vegan scallops in a cashew Alfredo sauce and chocolate rosemary truffles. Tasting menus are $40 and full-course menus, $60, with wine and nonalcoholic beverages included in the price.

INFO: Feb. 14; 516-922-1770, 516-754-0075, greenstreetfoodtruck.com

Free Harmony Vineyards Valentine Challenge

Grab some of your single friends and head to Harmony Vineyards in St. James for its free “Valentine Challenge” — a night of trivia, charades, puzzles, lots of wine and more for team players. Winners will receive a bottle of wine and a gift card. The fun starts at 8 p.m. and ends at 11 p.m. and arrive early to check in your team (no more than four to a group). Harmony is located at 169 Harbor Road.

INFO: Feb. 14; 631-291-9900, harmonyvineyards.com

Valentine's Beer Yoga

Find your yoga partner at The Local's Valentine's Beer Yoga, at 7 Depot Place, Babylon. The class begins at 11 a.m., and participants must bring their own mats. Check in starts at 10:45 a.m. Stick around after the class for lunch at noon. Tickets are $55 each.

INFO: Feb. 15; 631-983-8900, localbabylon.com