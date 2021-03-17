Half a million tulips and spring bulbs are expected to burst into bloom at Waterdrinker Family Farm & Garden in Manorville around April 15, and that will mark the beginning of the farm’s second annual Tulip Festival.

"It’s pretty much up to Mother Nature when the actual opening date is going to be," manager Marc Weiss says, advising visitors to check the farm’s website for updates on timing. Once the festival launches, Weiss is hoping the flowers will stay vibrant for a month.

The farm has set up wood cutout photo opportunities inspired by Holland, including giant wooden shoes and child-sized Dutch houses, to allow for Instagram-able photos. There’s also a windmill. Other activities include mini-golf, jump pads, lawn games such as corn hole and an obstacle course. The farm has alpacas, mini donkeys, goats, sheep and Kunekune pigs; due to the pandemic visitors will not be able to pet or feed the animals.

Food trucks for humans will be on-site daily, and live music is planned from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays. The farm is also cooking up a Dutch-inspired dessert with the help of a local baker to sell in its vintage Airstream trailers, Weiss says. It will be a sort of Stroopwafel scone, he says.

Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. Cost is still being determined, but will probably around $15, Weiss says. COVID restrictions will be followed, with masks required at all times, even outdoors, unless snapping a photo while socially distanced from other visitors, he says. The farm’s first Tulip Festival was held in 2019; last year’s planned event had to be canceled due to the pandemic.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.