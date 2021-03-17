TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
LifestyleLong Island Events

Explore a field of 500,000 tulips at the Waterdrinker Tulip Festival 

Waterdrinker Family Farm & Garden in Manorville expects

Waterdrinker Family Farm & Garden in Manorville expects its annual Tulip Festival to begin this year around April 15. Credit: @waterdrinkerlongisland

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Print

Half a million tulips and spring bulbs are expected to burst into bloom at Waterdrinker Family Farm & Garden in Manorville around April 15, and that will mark the beginning of the farm’s second annual Tulip Festival.

"It’s pretty much up to Mother Nature when the actual opening date is going to be," manager Marc Weiss says, advising visitors to check the farm’s website for updates on timing. Once the festival launches, Weiss is hoping the flowers will stay vibrant for a month.

The farm has set up wood cutout photo opportunities inspired by Holland, including giant wooden shoes and child-sized Dutch houses, to allow for Instagram-able photos. There’s also a windmill. Other activities include mini-golf, jump pads, lawn games such as corn hole and an obstacle course. The farm has alpacas, mini donkeys, goats, sheep and Kunekune pigs; due to the pandemic visitors will not be able to pet or feed the animals.

Food trucks for humans will be on-site daily, and live music is planned from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays. The farm is also cooking up a Dutch-inspired dessert with the help of a local baker to sell in its vintage Airstream trailers, Weiss says. It will be a sort of Stroopwafel scone, he says.

Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. Cost is still being determined, but will probably around $15, Weiss says. COVID restrictions will be followed, with masks required at all times, even outdoors, unless snapping a photo while socially distanced from other visitors, he says. The farm’s first Tulip Festival was held in 2019; last year’s planned event had to be canceled due to the pandemic.

MORE INFO Waterdrinker Family Farm & Garden is at 663 Wading River Rd., Manorville. For more information, call 631-878-8653 or visit water-drinker.com.

Beth Whitehouse poses for an employee headshot at

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

More Lifestyle

Clover isolated On white background LIers eat how many green bagels? Plus other St. Paddy's facts
David Bryer, executive chef at Beginnings Bar & Veteran LI chef dies unexpectedly at 55
The Irish-themed pop-up bar at the Nutty Irishman A St. Patrick's Day pop-up bar and more ways to celebrate this holiday
Marshmallow Peeps new and old will be gracing Peeps are back after pandemic shutdown, with new Hot Tamales and Fruit Loops flavors
The Air Force Thunderbirds are returning to the Cuomo: Bethpage Air Show returning to Jones Beach on Memorial Day weekend
Take a tour of the iconic Fire Island Tour the Fire Island Lighthouse, more things to do this week on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?