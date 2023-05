Blink-182 takes the stage at UBS Arena on May 20. Play on slides and obstacle courses at Big Bounce America at Broadway Commons in Hicksville opening May 20. The Long Island Whiskey and Spirit Fest is taking place at the Tanger Outlets in Deer Park on May 20. Comic book fans can head to Cradle Con at the Cradle of Aviation Museum on May 20-21 and meet comic book creators, buy comics and toys or enter a cosplay contest. Credit: Newsday