There are flights in the air and there are flights on the ground. You can experience both on Saturday, April 8.

The Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City hosts a major wine exposition, where imbibers may sample more than 100 wines.

The festivities will take place in the lobby and on the first floor of the museum, which chronicles the history of the airborne from hot-air balloon to lunar landing.

“More than some other events, this really speaks to our audience,” says Dorothy-Dean Thomas, consultant for The Lenz Winery in Peconic. “It draws people who are interested in wine and food, and we get a lot of return” with many attendees later visiting the winery itself.

Lenz will be pouring its popular, cold-fermented chardonnay, as well as the winery’s consistently well-received gewürztraminer, merlot and cabernet sauvignon.

Last year’s expo attracted more than 1,000 attendees, says Carrie Wojtaszek, general manager of Galaxy Events Co., which is promoting the proceedings. You go from booth to booth on your own, with a map provided. “A walking wine tour,” Wojtaszek says. “You can preview and taste the wines.”

SAMPLE AND TOUR

In addition to the wines, there will be a chocolate fountain for fruit and cookies. Moderately priced food will be available, from pretzels and beef jerky to wontons and meatballs. The food vendors take in All American Wontons of Massapequa, Knot of This World Pretzels in Huntington, Waffle Cabin of Long Beach, upstate’s R&G Cheese Makers and Wild Coyote Gourmet Hot Sauces, The Cheese Guy from Yonkers, and Kinda Jerky Really Nutty of Maryland.

Tickets may be purchased at the door for $50 and online in advance for $40, Designated drivers pay $20. You must be at least 21 years old to attend.

Parking is free, as is use of the event’s photo booth. Attendees receive a free commemorative wineglass.

PARTICIPATING WINERIES

In addition to The Lenz Winery, Palmer Vineyards in Riverhead and Osprey’s Dominion in Peconic are among the participating wineries.

Also taking part are Italian producers such as Bertani, Planeta, Rocca Delle Macie and Cavit, as well as S.A. Prum of Germany and Remy Pannier of France.

The portfolio of Palm Bay International, the Port Washington-based importer, includes Bertani and Remy Pannier. Angry Orchard Cider, Lunetta Prosecco Brut and Rose, and Cinzano Sparkling will be pouring at the museum, too.