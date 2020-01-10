Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which in 2020 falls on Jan. 20, was established as a holiday in 1983 to honor the legacy of the civil rights leader.

JAN. 12

MERRICK

THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE “Letters From Anne Frank and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” performed by the Anne Frank Center, is presented by Congregation Beth Ohr in conjunction with the Church of the Transfiguration of Freeport, refreshments served, 4 p.m. (doors open at 3:30 p.m.), Temple Israel of South Merrick, 2655 Clubhouse Rd.; free; 516-781-3072, cbohr.org.

JAN. 13

ROSLYN

DISCUSSION Pastor Victor Lewis of the Friendship Baptist Church speaks about King's accomplishments, the values he preached and the important message he left that is still relevant today, 7 p.m., Bryant Library, 2 Paper Mill Rd.; free; 516-621-2240, bryantlibrary.org.

UNIONDALE

PAINT NIGHT Create a silhouette of Martin Luther King Jr., adults only, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave.; $3, register; 516-489-2220, ext. 204 or 205, uniondalelibrary.org.

JAN. 14

UNIONDALE

FAMILY MOVIE AND CRAFT Watch a short biographical film on Martin Luther King Jr. and create a craft to celebrate MLK Day, 7 to 8 p.m., Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave.; free, register; 516-489-2220, ext. 213, uniondalelibrary.org.

JAN. 15

UNIONDALE

BOOK DISCUSSION Join the discussion of “Why We Can’t Wait,” by Martin Luther King Jr., 3 to 4 p.m., Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave.; free, register; 516-489-2220, uniondalelibrary.org.

CHILDREN'S READING AND CRAFT Children in kindergarten through second grade are invited to a reading of “I am Martin Luther King Jr.,” by Brad Meltzer, and to make a craft, 7 to 8 p.m., Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave.; free, register; 516-489-2220, ext. 213, uniondalelibrary.org.

JAN. 16

POETRY WORKSHOP Children in kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to create poetry inspired by King, 7 to 8 p.m., Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave.; free, register; 516-489-2220, ext. 213, uniondalelibrary.org.

JAN. 17

UNIONDALE

BOOK DISCUSSION AND CRAFT Children in third through fifth grade are invited to a discussion of the book “Who Was Martin Luther King Jr.?,” by Bonnie Bader, and to make a craft, 4 to 5 p.m., Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave.; free, register; 516-489-2220, ext. 213, uniondalelibrary.org.

FILM: 'FREEDOM SONG' Drama starring Danny Glover and Vicellous Reon Shannon, (2000, rated TV-14, 1:52), 3 to 5 p.m., Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave.; free; 516-489-2220, ext. 204 or 205, uniondalelibrary.org.

JAN. 18

HEMPSTEAD

MEDITATION: TRANSCENDING HATE Honor King's life at a retreat: 11 a.m. to noon, meditation on the beauty of inner peace; noon to 12:30 p.m., break and refreshments; 12:30 to 2 p.m., meditation on practicing nonviolence and skillful action. All welcome, no meditation experience necessary. African American Museum of Nassau County, 110 N. Franklin St.; $7 suggested donation, register in advance; 315-256-1635, meditationonlongisland.org/mlk.

MELVILLE

PRESENTATION: 'THE ANATOMY OF PREJUDICE' Guest speaker Jane Elliott shares the problems of racism, sexism, ageism, homophobia and ethnocentrism, and our responsibility to illuminate and eliminate them from our lives and our environment, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., networking mixer; 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., presentation; Melville Marriott, 1350 Walt Whitman Rd.; $25, register; 631-867-8704, itbnaacp2020.eventbrite.com.

LEGACY GALA The Islip NAACP celebrates trailblazers from various organizations with special awards for exemplary achievements; music, a keynote address by Jane Elliott; exhibitors, and more; 7 p.m. to midnight, Melville Marriott, 1350 Walt Whitman Rd.; $150, register, includes dinner and open bar; 631-867-8704, itbnaacp2020.eventbrite.com.

ROOSEVELT

CELEBRATION Celebrate King’s birthday with keynote speaker Pastor John David Wright and a performance by students from Roosevelt High School, 2 p.m., Roosevelt Library, 27 W. Fulton Ave.; free; 516-378-0222, ext. 4, rooseveltlibrary.org.

SETAUKET

UNITY FESTIVAL: BUILDING THE BELOVED COMMUNITY ACROSS GENERATIONS Honors King's life, legacy and vision with guest panelists, audience participation, breakout sessions, light refreshments, music and nonprofit organization exhibitors, noon to 4:30 p.m., Setauket Presbyterian Church, 5 Caroline Ave.; free; 631-928-4317, setauketpresbyterian.org.

UNIONDALE

MUSICAL PERFORMANCE: 'WE ARE THE DREAM' Celebrate MLK Day with a live performance by Dance Space New Life Entertainment, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave.; free; 516-489-2220, ext. 204 or 205, uniondalelibrary.org.

JAN. 19

BALDWIN

ECUMENICAL SERVICE In observance of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., with keynote speaker Rev. Gilbert Pickett of the Eastern Baptist Association, 7 p.m., Second Baptist Church, 800 McKenna Place; freewill donations accepted; 516-572-2259, nassaucountyny.gov/4452/MLK-Committee.

CENTRAL ISLIP

MASS AND CELEBRATION Service in honor King followed by a reception, 11 a.m., St. John of God Church, 84 Carleton Ave.; free; 631-662-1844, 631-234-1884, stjohnofgodparish.org.

COMMACK

INTERFAITH CELEBRATION AND CHOIR CONCERT "Righteous Anger: How Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Used Love to Confront Injustice," with keynote speaker Tracey Edwards of the Long Island NAACP, and four choirs representing different cultural traditions and musical genres. Presented by Abraham’s Table of Long Island, 6 to 8 p.m., The Suffolk Y JCC, 74 Hauppauge Rd.; free, bring a food donation; 631-462-9800, abrahamstableli.org.

LONG BEACH

GOSPEL MUSICAL APPRECIATION CONCERT Gospel music and songs performed by Gospel Sons and special guests, 3 p.m., Long Beach Library, 111 W. Park Ave.; free; 516-432-7201, longbeachlibrary.org.

JAN. 20

COLD SPRING HARBOR

DAY OF SERVICE Make lunch for the guests at the Helping Hands Rescue Mission in Huntington Station and take action to end hunger, all ages welcome, 10:30 a.m., Kehillath Shalom Synagogue, 58 Goose Hill Rd.; freewill cash donations accepted to support the program; 631-367-4589, kehillathshalomsynagogue.org.

COPIAGUE

SERVICE The Copiague Madrigal Choir and Amityville High School Jazz Band performs, a luncheon follows, 10 a.m. Jan. 20 at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 20 Simmons St; free; 631-842-8463.

DIX HILLS

CELEBRATION AND DAY OF SERVICE Poetry, music and songs honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., presented by The Mothers Club of Wheatley Heights, 2 to 4:30 p.m., Half Hollow Hills Community Library at Chestnut Hill School, 600 S. Service Rd.; free, bring new socks to donate to the Gerald J. Ryan Outreach Center of Our Lady of Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Wyandanch; 631-421-4530, hhhlibrary.org.

EAST HILLS

DAY OF SERVICE Volunteer to assemble more than 30,000 meals to be donated to those in need, 11 a.m., registration begins; 11:15 a.m. to noon breakfast, service learning, and craft projects; noon to 2 p.m., meal assembly; all ages are welcome, Sid Jacobson JCC, 300 Forest Dr.; free, register; sjjcc.org/event/mlk-day-of-service-2, 516-484-1545.

ELMONT

AIN’T NO STOPPING US NOW! MLK IS STILL THE WAY! Celebrate the birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. with the sounds of Motown performed by Jerome “City” Smith and the City Sounds Music Ensemble, 1 p.m. (library closed by theater is open for this event), Elmont Memorial Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke.; free; 516-354-5280, elmontlibrary.org.

GARDEN CITY

ADVOKIDS: PEACEFUL PAINTINGS Children 5 and older are invited to pay tribute to King’s message of peace by creating a colorful collage of the dove of peace, 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m., Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Ave.; $4 with museum admission of $14, $13 older than 65; licm.org, 516-224-5800.

GLEN COVE

COMMEMORATIVE MARCH AND PROGRAM March begins at 8:45 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 7 Continental Place, and ends at the Wunsch Arts Center, at Robert M. Finley Middle School on Forest Avenue, where there will be program at 9:30 a.m.; free; 516-676-2000, glencove-li.us.

HAUPPAUGE

MEMORIAL BREAKFAST Hosted by the First Baptist Church of Riverhead, 8 to 10:30 a.m., Hyatt Regency Long Island, 1717 Motor Pkwy.; $60; 631-727-3446.

HEMPSTEAD

PARADE Starts at Kennedy Memorial Park, 335 Greenwich St., continues to Redeem Tabernacle Church, 39 W. Graham Ave., where a brief ceremony takes place, 9 a.m.; free; 516-478-6286, 631-683-5552, villageofhempstead.org.

HUNTINGTON

MEDITATIONS HONORING THE LIFE OF DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. Practice nonviolence in a four-session retreat: 10 to 11 a.m., meditation on equanimity; 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., meditation on patient acceptance; 1:15 to 2:15 p.m., meditation on equalizing self and others; 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., meditation on exchanging self with others. All welcome; no meditation experience necessary. Kadampa Meditation Center, 282 New York Ave.; $5 suggested donation per session, $20 for entire retreat, register; 631-549-1000, meditationonlongisland.org.

LONG BEACH

TRIBUTE AND COMMEMORATIVE MARCH The City of Long Beach honors the life and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. with a tribute from 10 to 11 a.m. at Town Hall on Chester Street, followed by a march starting at Laurelton Boulevard and West Park Avenue and ending at the Martin Luther King Center, 615 Riverside Blvd., all welcome; free; 516-889-6300, longbeachny.gov.

PLAINVIEW

DAY OF SERVICE Take part in the MLK Day of Service: Changing the World One Dream at a Time packing event, creating packages that directly support those struggling with food insecurity and poverty on Long Island, 9:45 a.m. to noon, Mid- Island Y JCC, 45 Manetto Hill Rd.; register; to participate, bring any of the following: apples, oranges, carrots, potatoes or onions; 516-822-3535, ext. 347, miyjcc.org/mlkday.

SETAUKET

DAY OF PEACE, UNITY PRAYER SERVICE AND CONCERT Multifaith celebration brings together musicians, community members and food from different religious and cultural backgrounds; celebrate differences and promote peace and unity; food and fellowship follows, 2 to 4:30 p.m., The Bates House, Frank Melville Park, 1 Bates Rd.; free; donations of socks, underwear, razors or towels accepted for Pax Christi men's shelter; 631-240-3471, communitygrowthcenter.org/mlk-day-event.

UNIONDALE

SCHOLARSHIP AWARDS LUNCHEON Honoring Pastor Bishop Phillip Elliot, Rabbi Judy Cohen-Rosenberg, Jacob Dixon and A. Brian Leander, Ph.D., benefits high school seniors seeking higher education, 11:30 a.m., Long Island Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, 101 James Doolittle Blvd.; $100, register; 516-571-5977, nassaucountyny.gov/4452/MLK-Committee.

JAN. 21

GLEN COVE

CELEBRATION Performances and poetry to express what the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. means to so many and to celebrate his contributions, noon, Glen Cove Senior Center, 130 Glen St.; free for celebration; $3 suggested donation for optional lunch, call 516-676-6182 to register, glencoveseniorcenter.com.

JAN. 23

BRENTWOOD

LECTURE: MARTIN LUTHER KING AND THE HISTORY OF CIVIL RIGHTS Professor Zebulon Miletsky of Stony Brook University discusses the powerful influence of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., 2 to 3 p.m., Brentwood Library, 34 Second Ave.; free, register; brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883, ext. 123.

LINDENHURST

FILM: 'SELMA' Biographical historical drama starring David Oyelowo, Carmen Ejogo and Tim Roth (2014, rated PG-13, 2:08), 1:30 p.m., Lindenhurst Library, 1 Lee Ave.; free; 631-957-7755, lmlonline.org.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus and Daniel Variano