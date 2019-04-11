Even a budding Arnold Palmer has to start somewhere. And, you can’t go wrong at any of Long Island’s 10 finest miniature golf courses, where kids of all ages can tee off in a carefree and welcoming setting.

NASSAU

BATTER UP BATTING CAGE & BETHPAGE MINI GOLF

130 Hicksville Rd., Bethpage

INFO 516-731-2020 batterupli.com

COST $7.50

On this 18-hole course, you’ll enjoy the challenge of trying to get the ball through the hole under the windmill before its spinning blades block its path. You’ll also spy a pond and a replica of the Montauk Lighthouse, and have a chance to shoot the ball above a waterfall on the 17th hole.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EISENHOWER PARK

East Meadow

INFO 516-572-0407, nassaucountyny.gov

COST $7-$10 with Nassau County Leisure Pass ($15 nonresidents)

You have a choice of two 18-hole mini golf courses: the Blue and the Orange, which are named for the corresponding signage and holes. Both courses have waterfalls and ponds, and will get newly resurfaced greens this season. The Orange course is a bit hillier.

FIVE TOWNS MINI GOLF & BATTING RANGE

570 Rockaway Tpke., Lawrence

INFO 516-239-1743, 5townsminigolfbatting.com

COST $9-$10; replay same day at half price

Gently sloping hills and pebble paths surround this course with 18 holes of varying difficulties. One of the largest mini golf course on the Island, Five Towns offers a free game for a hole-in-one on the 18th hole. There’s also a batting range and paintball target shooting gallery.

HARBOR LINKS

1 W. Fairway, Port Washington

INFO 516-767-4816, harborlinks.com

COST $9

Next door to Harbor Links’ 9-hole executive premier course is a magnificent 18-hole mini golf course that will please kids and adults alike.

Built on what was formerly a sand mine, the mini course at Harbor Links has a sand-mine theme, with caves, waterfall, ponds and spraying water throughout. The course is lighted for evening play.

JONES BEACH STATE BEACH MINIATURE GOLF

Field 4, Wantagh

INFO 516-785-1600, parks.ny.gov

COST $5; $10 parking

Each of the 18 holes is named after and has features of a different state park, including Jones Beach State Park, with “The Pencil” water tower, Montauk State Park with the Montauk Lighthouse, and Valley Stream State Park with a picnic table, for its ubiquity of the tables.

SUFFOLK

HAMPTONS MINI GOLF

668 Country Rd. 39, Southampton

INFO 631-283-2158, hamptonminigolf.com

COST $12-$15

Playing on this course is like taking a tour of the Hamptons, with replicas of notable historic East End landmarks, including the Montauk Lighthouse, East Hampton’s Hook Windmill, Water Mill Museum’s mill, the rock at Conscience Point, a Shinnecock-themed hole with hut and dugout canoe and a replica of Shinnecock Hills Golf Course’s 18th hole. This year, they’ve added a whale to the pond to mark Sag Harbor’s history as a whaling town.

HEARTLAND GOLF PARK

1200 Long Island Ave., Edgewood

INFO 631-352-2595, heartlandgolfpark.com

COST $6-$8

The mini golf course here is called Heartland Golf Mini Golf Mountain for a reason: It features a mini mountain of rocks and boulders. You’ll also find a waterfall and a desert-scape in this 18-hole course.

PUFF ’N’ PUTT FAMILY FUN CENTER

695 Montauk Hwy., Montauk

INFO 631-668-4473, puffnputt.com

COST $9 (free ages 3 and younger)

Located alongside Fort Pond, this family-run business has been a stalwart for more than four decades in Montauk Village. Play alongside a lion, horse bear, pirate, lighthouse and the ever-present 300-acre pond. Here, a hole-in-one on the 18th hole wins a free game for your next visit. If you haven’t had enough activity after a round, you can rent a pedal boat, canoe or other sea craft.

SAYVILLE FALLS

30 Hanson Place, Sayville

INFO 631-256-5632 sayvillefallsminigolf.com

COST $6.95-$9.95

Located in downtown Sayville, this putter’s oasis is named for the waterfalls flowing over giant boulders. The course is lovingly landscaped with fish-stocked ponds throughout its 18 holes.

TIKI ACTION PARK

1878 Middle Country Rd., Centereach

INFO 631-471-1267, tikiactionpark.com

COST $7.50-$10.50

With piped in tropical music, you’re bound to forget you’re actually on Long Island when you play at this 18-hole course, which features waterfalls, meandering paths, streams, bridges, caves, canyon and goldfish pond with a 10-foot tiki fountain. Afterward, check out the go-karts and arcade featuring a laser maze.