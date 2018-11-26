The Long Island Nets are hosting a giant Hanukkah party before, during and after their basketball game on Sunday at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum that will include the lighting of a menorah, a Jewish music performance and more.

“We’re trying to offer the Jewish community something spectacular,” says Rabbi Yossi Lieberman of Chabad of West Hempstead, which is one of the Long Island Jewish organizations partnering with the Nets. “In today’s world, we’re looking to display our pride and religious freedom, and this really gives us the arena for it.”

While the Nets officially dub it “Jewish Heritage Day,” Chabad of Long Island is billing it as a “Mega Chanukah Bash.” Here’s what’s happening during the celebration, which runs from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, when sundown marks the beginning of the eight-night holiday:

The Nets Game. The team will play the Lakeland Magic. During the game, the jumbotron will telecast Hanukkah-themed trivia questions. DJ Chony Milecki will spin Jewish tunes. “This is really part of our strategy to embrace and create relationships throughout Long Island as Long Island’s team, and the Jewish community is a critical part of Long Island’s fabric,” says Alton Byrd, vice president of business operations for the LI Nets. “Our mantra for the season is ‘More Than a Game’ — we provide more than just basketball.”

A menorah lighting. At halftime, a giant menorah will be lighted to mark the start of the holiday.

A rabbis vs. teens faceoff. Jewish teenagers will play a team of rabbis in an eight-minute exhibition basketball game before the professional competition starts at 3.

A Kids’ Zone. The zone will include inflatable obstacle courses, bounce houses and an inflatable basketball court. There’ll also be a video game truck, Hanukkah-themed arts and crafts, face painting and more.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A Yoni Z concert. At the completion of the Nets game, Jewish recording artist and songwriter Yoni Z will perform a one-hour concert of Jewish hits and pop music with revamped holiday lyrics, says Rabbi Dovid Weinbaum of the Chai Center in Dix Hills.

Optional kosher dinner. For $10 per person, families can order a glatt kosher dinner of a sandwich, chips and a drink. Regular stadium food will also be available for purchase.