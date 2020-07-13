Newsday won five national journalism awards for restaurant and entertainment coverage in the annual contest organized by the Society for Features Journalism.

Newsday's FeedMe restaurant and food coverage won best digital features presence for the team's work across platforms including Instagram, Facebook and the video series FeedMeTV. The quarterly FeedMe magazine, a subscribers-only publication spotlighting Long Island's dining scene, won best niche product.

Dining critic Scott Vogel earned second place in the food criticism category for his review of the Huntington Station restaurant Mi Viejito Pueblito.

A March 2019 special section marking Billy Joel's 70th birthday earned a third-place award for best special section. It included well wishes from Long Island fans alongside poster-size photographs of The Piano Man over the years.

The four awards earned Newsday third place in the organization's overall "Finest in Features Sweepstakes" among publications with print circulations above 200,000.