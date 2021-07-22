Dogs available for adoption now on LI

Thinking about adopting a pet? These Long Island shelter dogs are looking for forever homes. Here are pups of all ages available for adoption from several local shelters. If you find a pooch you think might be right for you, call the shelter before heading out to make sure he or she is still available.

Name: Gizmo (shown above)

Shelter: Gimme Shelter Animal Rescue

Age: three months

Details: Pit Bull Terrier mix

Often found with a big grin on his face, Gizmo is a loving guy who cares for everyone he meets. Visit Gimme Shelter Animal Rescue online at gimmeshelteranimalrescue.org for more information.

Sign up for the Points East newsletter! Don't miss a weekend out east this summer. Everything North and South Fork right in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Name: Shirley and Buttercup

Shelter: Gimme Shelter Animal Rescue

Age: three months

Details: Shepherd and Labrador Retriever mix

Buttercup and Shirley are bonded sisters who should be adopted together to keep them from suffering any further trauma. Cuddly, sweet and smart, they love the company of other dogs too, with Shirley being the braver of the two while Buttercup is a bit more on the shy side. Visit Gimme Shelter Animal Rescue online at gimmeshelteranimalrescue.org for more information.

Name: Cain

Shelter: Gimme Shelter Animal Rescue

Age: eight months

Details: Pomeranian mix; neutered

Young Cain is a sweet, lovable pup looking for a forever home. Visit Gimme Shelter Animal Rescue online at gimmeshelteranimalrescue.org for more information.

Name: Blu

Shelter: Posh Pets Rescue

Age: six months

Details: Labrador Retriever mix; spayed

Just a puppy, young Blu is a playful sweetie that digs other dogs and children, making her a great fit for just about any loving home. Visit Posh Pets Rescue online at poshpetsrescue.org for more information.

Name: Mango

Shelter: Posh Pets Rescue

Age: 1

Details: Staffie Terrier mix; spayed

Pretty Mango is a bit shy at first, but once she gets to know you, not only will she be a constant source of kisses and hugs but also likes to give affectionate looks. A big fan of playtime with other doggies, she loves to romp and is best-suited to a family with older children that will keep her exercising. Visit Posh Pets Rescue online at poshpetsrescueny.org for more information.

Name: Stella

Shelter: Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons

Age: 3 1/2

Details: Border Collie mix; spayed

ID: 21047445

Stella needs a forever family who will be patient enough to earn her trust. She does know basic obedience rules but can rip up stuffed toys and play rough with other dogs. She’s not a fan of cats and doesn’t always trust children but is becoming more of a people person every day. Visit the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons online at arfhamptons.org or call 631-537-0400 for more information.

Name: Libby

Shelter: Brookhaven Animal Shelter and Adoption Center

Age: 3-4

Details mixed breed; spayed

ID: 20-55-5268

Lovely Libby was found on the streets and was never recovered by anyone, yet she remains affectionate, playful and lots of fun. A fan of cookies and toys, she does know "sit" but still needs some help learning other basic commands. A perfect permanent home for her would be one without other dogs or cats and where the children are over the age of 16. Call the Brookhaven’s Animal Shelter and Adoption Center at 631-451-6950 for more information about adoption, foster care or animal redemption.

Name: Milo

Shelter: Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter and Adoption Center

Age: 1

ID: 47879644

Details: Terrier mix; neutered

Milo is still a puppy and is dealing with leg issues his former owner neglected to fix. He needs an introduction when meeting new people, but once he’s comfortable with you, he turns into a wiggly and playful fellow—and he also knows several commands! He’s not used to socializing with other dogs, so a best situation for him would be a home without other pets and children ages 15 and older. Contact the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter and Adoption Center at 516-785-5220 or email them at adoption@tohmail.org.

Name: Faith

Shelter: Brookhaven Animal Shelter and Adoption Center

Age: 1

Details mixed breed; spayed

ID: 21-4152

Still basically just a pup, fabulous Faith is still somewhat shy and gets nervous around loud noises, but is affectionate and looking to spend all day around the people she now knows. Still not a fan of cats, she is OK with older children and likes other dogs. Call the Brookhaven’s Animal Shelter and Adoption Center at 631-451-6950 for more information about adoption, foster care or animal redemption.

Name: Vanessa

Shelter: North Hempstead Animal Shelter

Age: 3

Details: Husky mix; spayed

Rescued from an overcrowded shelter in Georgia, Vanessa was suffering from heartworm, but has since been successfully treated. She’s still required to make a few more follow-up visits (which will be fully covered by The Shelter Connection's Mend-A-Paw fund), but the forever family that takes her home will also get a sweet, belly rub-loving lady best-suited to a home with experienced dog owners but without young children—and while she loves affection, she can be cautious with new people at first. For more information and to make an appointment, call the North Hempstead Animal Shelter at 516-869-6311.