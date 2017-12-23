TODAY'S PAPER
East Patchogue man broke pit bull’s leg, SPCA says

Justin Notartomaso, 23, of East Patchogue, was charged

Justin Notartomaso, 23, of East Patchogue, was charged with felony animal cruelty on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, the Suffolk County SPCA said. Photo Credit: SPCA

By Jean-Paul Salamanca jeanpaul.salamanca@newsday.com @JPaulSalamanca
An East Patchogue man is facing animal cruelty charges after breaking the leg of a female pit bull, Suffolk County SPCA officials said Saturday.

According to the SPCA, Justin Notartomaso, 23, was arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty Saturday after detectives said he struck his stepbrother’s 2-year-old pit bull named Treasure with a two-by-four piece of lumber, “severely shattering”...

Jean-Paul Salamanca covers the East End. He focuses on Riverhead, Southold and Greenport on the North Fork, as well as Hampton Bays, Westhampton Beach, Flanders, Riverside and Quogue on the South Fork.

