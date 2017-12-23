An East Patchogue man is facing animal cruelty charges after breaking the leg of a female pit bull, Suffolk County SPCA officials said Saturday.

According to the SPCA, Justin Notartomaso, 23, was arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty Saturday after detectives said he struck his stepbrother’s 2-year-old pit bull named Treasure with a two-by-four piece of lumber, “severely shattering”...