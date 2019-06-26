TODAY'S PAPER
Animals try to beat the heat

With temperatures reaching record highs this week in Europe, these animals are provided several ways to keep cool in the 100-plus degree temperatures.

A Japanese Macaque refreshes with ice fruits in a BioParco zoo pool in Rome, Italy, on June 25, 2019.

A Bruno bear refreshes with an ice fruits in a BioParco zoo pool in Rome, Italy, on June 25, 2019.

A zookeeper sprays water on Asian elephants at the zoo in Berlin, Germany, on June 25 2019.

An Asian elephant holds a water hose with his trunk in order to refresh himself with water in the Berlin Zoo, Berlin, Germany, on June 25, 2019.

An Asian elephant holds a water hose with his trunk in order to refresh himself with water in the Berlin Zoo in Germany on June 25, 2019.

A crowned sifaka licks an ice cake in its enclosure at the zoo in Heidelberg, western Germany, on June 26, 2019.

A meercat reaches for frozen food on a hot summer day at the zoo in Berlin on June 25, 2019.

A lemur refreshes himself with iced fruit at the zoo in Rome, Italy, on June 15, 2019.

A black-and-white ruffed lemur tastes an icebomb at Hanover zoo in Hanover, Germany, on June 26, 2019. Staff gave ice bombs stuffed with vegetables and fruits, and for the ice bears also with fish and cod liver oil.

A ring-tailed lemur licks a big block of ice candy, composed of a mix of vegetables frozen in ice, during warm temperatures in the Zoo in Erfurt, Germany, on June 26, 2019.

Polar bear "Sprinter" licks an ice cake with frozen fruit at the zoo in Hanover, northern Germany, on June 26, 2019.

Polar bear "Milana" holds an ice cake with frozen fruit as she takes a bath in her pool at the zoo in Hanover, northern Germany, on June 26, 2019.

A ring-tailed lemur licks an ice cake in its enclosure at the zoo in Heidelberg, western Germany, on June 26, 2019, where temperatueres were predicted to reach 37 degrees Celsius.

A black-and-white ruffed lemur inspects an ice cake with frozen watermelon on June 26, 2019 at the zoo in Hanover, northern Germany.

A child gestures in front of a polar bear at the zoo of Mulhouse, eastern France, on June 26, 2019 as temperatures were to soar to record highs in several European countries today.

A red panda licks an ice cube at the zoo of Mulhouse, eastern France, on June 26, 2019.

An otter eats some frozen fish in its pond at the zoo of Mulhouse, eastern France, on June 26, 2019.

An otter eats some frozen fish in its pond at the zoo of Mulhouse, eastern France, on June 26, 2019.

Ring-tailed lemurs lick big blocks of ice candy, composed of a mix of vegetables frozen in ice, during warm temperatures at the Zoo in Erfurt, Germany, Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

