April the Giraffe may be pregnant again

Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch speculated the pregnancy during an appearance on "Good Morning America."

April the giraffe licks her new calf, Tajiri, on April 15, 2017. Photo Credit: AP

By Kristen Sullivan
The Kardashian and Jenner women aren’t the only ones with pregnancy rumors circulating. One of the most-talked about mothers of the year may be pregnant for a second time: social media sensation April the Giraffe.

Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, appeared on “Good Morning America” Thursday where he speculated that April – who gave birth to calf Tajiri on April 15 while the world looked on via livestream – may be pregnant for the second time this year.

“I cannot confirm nor deny the possibility of another pregnancy,” Patch said during his appearance. “Are we ready for another giraffe cam, world? You tell me.”

At least 1.2 million viewers tuned in to Animal Adventure Park’s livestream to watch April give birth, according to The Associated Press. Fans can still watch their favorite giraffe and make their own assumptions on the possible baby news through the parks Youtube channel. 

