Hamptons rescue takes in 130 dogs, cats from Puerto Rico

This is the second time since Hurricane Maria that ARF has taken in animals from Barks of Hope, in Rincon, Puerto Rico.

Meghan Sullivan, ARF animal care associate, with two puppies rescued from Puerto Rico. The animals landed at Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 17, 2017. Photo Credit: Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons

By Rachel Uda rachel.uda@newsday.com @Rachel_Uda
More than 100 dogs and cats rescued from Puerto Rico were welcomed to Long Island Sunday.

The Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons, or ARF, helped transport 123 dogs and seven cats from an overburdened shelter in Rincon, Puerto Rico, to its facilities in Wainscott, ARF executive director Scott Howe said. The pets were loaded into crates on a cargo jet that landed at Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach Sunday afternoon.

The animals were formerly cared for by Barks of Hope, a shelter that has become inundated with abandoned pets in the months since Hurricane Maria struck the island, Howe said. The rescue project was funded by donors and contributions from the Irving and Phyllis Millstein Charitable Trust for Animals, Howe said.

“By saving these 130 animals, that means that we’re really able to help the shelters down there bring another 130 animals off the streets of Puerto Rico,” Howe said.

In October, ARF flew about 70 pets from Puerto Rico to Long Island. All but three of those animals have since been adopted, Howe said.

Howe said the new arrivals will be spayed and neutered, given vaccinations and issued microchips. He expects them to be available for adoption in about two weeks.

Headshot

Rachel Uda writes trending stories on issues across Long Island and also covers breaking news.

