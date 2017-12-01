TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 52° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 52° Good Afternoon
LifestylePets

Army veteran and man's best friend unite at NFL game

The Jets partnered with America's VetDogs as part of the team's "Salute to Service" events.

U.S. Army veteran named Rodney is gifted Maggie,

U.S. Army veteran named Rodney is gifted Maggie, a yellow Labrador retriever service dog, during the first half of an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Carolina Panthers in East Rutherford, N.J. Photo Credit: AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A U.S. Army veteran left a football game with a new best friend.

The New York Jets partnered with America's VetDogs to present a veteran named Rodney with a service dog during the first half of their game against the Carolina Panthers last Sunday as part of the team's "Salute to Service" events.

Maggie, a yellow Labrador Retriever, greeted Rodney — who asked that his last name be held for privacy reasons — in an end zone to lots of cheers from the crowd at MetLife Stadium. The former soldier, who was a Sergeant First Class and has various military commendations including a Bronze Star, spent a few moments petting Maggie before walking off the field with her.

The Jets donated $25,000 to co-sponsor Maggie, who was raised and trained by America's VetDogs to help veterans deal with the effects of combat-related post-traumatic stress disorder. According to a release issued by the team, Maggie has specific skills, such as being able to turn lights off and on, provide nightmare interruption retrieval, and give comfort in social situations.

Service dogs cost more than $50,000 to be raised and trained over a two-year period, and then matched with a military veteran who has disabilities. The Smithtown, New York-based America's VetDogs provides its services at no cost through contributions from various sources.

Rodney's home was prepared for Maggie's arrival by Island Federal Credit Union. Long Island Cares will supply the service dog with a year of specialized food, and VCA Sunrise Veterinary Group will provide complimentary wellness visits.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Pets

Wilber is a 4-year-old pit bull. He is 50-plus furry friends available for adoption now
Stranger Barks. @Longboy_Lincoln Need a pick-me-up? Check out these pet photos!
Chase, a German shepherd police dog, was called 10 courageous canines from LI that made headlines
Cooper celebrates his first birthday with some delicious HBD, pups! See LI dogs 'celebrating' their birthdays
Two of the 20 kittens being housed at Town hires group to help with feral cat boom
Is Queen Dee the new See dogs dressed in celebs' iconic VMA outfits
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE