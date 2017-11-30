TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 51° Good Afternoon
Overcast 51° Good Afternoon
LifestylePets

Second giraffe dies this year at Baltimore zoo

A 5-year-old female giraffe named Juma has died from an undetermined illness, according to a Wednesday statement from The Maryland Zoo.

The 5-year-old female giraffe died from an undetermined

The 5-year-old female giraffe died from an undetermined illness, according to a Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, statement from The Maryland Zoo. Photo Credit: Jeffrey F. Bill/Maryland Zoo in Baltimore via AP

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

BALTIMORE — Another giraffe has died at Baltimore's zoo, making it the second one to perish at the facility this year.

A 5-year-old female giraffe named Juma has died from an undetermined illness, according to a Wednesday statement from The Maryland Zoo. She had received treatment for gastrointestinal problems earlier this year, but was never able to regain weight after a second severe bout.

Veterinary staff were treating her with various medications and consulted with experts around the country to try and improve Juma's health but they were unable to improve the animal's condition. She died late Tuesday.

"We are devastated that despite these efforts we were not able to turn her around," said Dr. Ellen Bronson, the zoo's director of animal health, conservation and research.

Zoo President Donald Hutchinson said that 2017 has been "a year of ups and downs with our giraffe herd."

In July, the zoo announced the death of a male calf named Julius that had been struggling since birth. That weeks-old giraffe was not able to learn to nurse effectively and had insufficient antibodies to protect him from disease.

There are now four giraffes at the zoo, including Willow, Juma's weaned calf.

Erin Cantewll, mammal collection and conservation manager, said Willow "is nicely integrated into the herd."

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Pets

Wilber is a 4-year-old pit bull. He is 50-plus furry friends available for adoption now
Bella & Roxie sitting on Santa?s lap. Ready Need a pick-me-up? Check out these pet photos!
Chase, a German shepherd police dog, was called 10 courageous canines from LI that made headlines
Cooper celebrates his first birthday with some delicious HBD, pups! See LI dogs 'celebrating' their birthdays
Two of the 20 kittens being housed at Town hires group to help with feral cat boom
Is Queen Dee the new See dogs dressed in celebs' iconic VMA outfits
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE