TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 28° Good Morning
Overcast 28° Good Morning
LifestylePets

Cat named 'D-O-G' is star canine trainer

D-O-G, a black and white cat with an unlikely name, is a star trainer for support dogs.

One of the top dogs at a St. Louis training center is a black and white cat named D-O-G, who does his part helping teach canines for important jobs assisting people with disabilities. Reported on Dec. 14, 2017. (Credit: THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

ST. LOUIS — A cat with an unlikely name has an important job at a training center for dogs.

Support Dogs, Inc. in St. Louis took in the black and white cat over the summer and named him D-O-G (dee-OH'-jee). He's more than a mascot - officials say he plays a key role getting the dogs comfortable around other animals. Assistance dogs need to be well-behaved and not be distracted in their job helping people who are deaf or have mobility problems.

Support Dogs president and CEO Anne Klein says D-O-G is "fearless" around the larger canines and plays with their tails, sleeps in their beds and eats and drinks from their bowls instead of his own.

The dogs go through a two-year training program before they're given to clients for free.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Pets

Holly is a 2-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix. 50-plus furry friends available for adoption now
Magic is all ready for Christmas taking photos Need a pick-me-up? Check out these pet photos!
Chase, a German shepherd police dog, was called 10 courageous canines from LI that made headlines
Happy 4th Birthday for (Therapy Great Dane, Leo, HBD, pups! See LI dogs 'celebrating' their birthdays
Two of the 20 kittens being housed at Town hires group to help with feral cat boom
Is Queen Dee the new See dogs dressed in celebs' iconic VMA outfits
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE