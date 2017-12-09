He’s your light and your life — this holiday season, get something your pet (and you!) can enjoy together.

To see more holiday gift guides, visit newsday.com/giftguides.

Whistle 3 Dog & Cat GPS Tracker & Activity Monitor Keep tabs on your furry friends with the Whistle 3 GPS Tracker and Activity Monitor. The device attaches to your pets collar and works with your smartphone to keep them safe and alerts owners when their pet wanders off. The waterproof device also allows owners to track their pup's exercise activity and long-term health trends. $79.95. Info: whistle.com

Bark Box This holiday your pup deserves a monthly subscription box filled with all sorts of fun gifts. Every Bark Box includes at least two innovative dog toys and healthy treats curated each month with a new theme for your precious pooch. To learn more, visit Bark Box.

K9 Sport Sack AIR - Dog Carrier Backpack Whether your dog is big or small, this backpack is perfect for traveling with pets, riding bikes, exploring or leisurely walks with your furry friend. $69.95. Info: k9sportsack.com

Faux Boxwood Garden Dogs Although it's often frowned upon to gift a puppy without permission, the pet and garden lovers on your list won't complain after unwrapping these pooches. Covered in faux boxwood, the sturdy, wire-framed pets will stand guard at an entryway and add greenery as well as interest to your porch, walkway or patio. And as a bonus, they won't require walking. $69 to $169. Info: grandinroad.com

Pet Teepee Give your pet a purr-fect getaway. $69. Info: petplay.com

Hanukkah dog bandanna Get the family pooch into the holiday act with this cute dreidel bandanna with Velcro closure at the neck. $9.99 at select Macy's stores and macys.com.

"Eat Drink and Be Merry" bowl You change out your plates during the holidays - why not the dog's? So try this "Eat Drink and Be Merry" bowl. $12.99. Info: Target.com

Pooch Selfie: The Original Dog Selfie Stick Say cheese! Take photos of you and your pet enjoying the holidays and help animals in need. A portion of each sale of the Pooch Selfie is donated to help sheltered pets. $12.99. Info: poochselfie.com.

Zen Cat Garden Sculpture If you're a cat enthusiast, this piece is sure to liven up your garden or any backyard space. Starting at $33. Info: uncommongoods.com.

Puppin’ Bottles Rosé With this plush toy, your dog can enjoy a bottle of Rosé without the hangover the next day. $12. barkshop.com.

Sam Hedaya Cat Couture Kitchen Linens For the feline fan in your life, the Sam Hedaya Cat Couture Kitchen Linens will brighten up any kitchen. $4.99 each. Info: bedbathandbeyond.com.

iFetch iFetch allows for nonstop fun with your pet without you having to do too much work. iFetch launches tennis balls 10 to 30 feet, suitable for both indoor and outdoor play. $115. Info: goifetch.com

2018 Star Trek Cats Wall Calendar - Exclusive If you're a cat lover and a Star Trek fan this 2018 calendar is the perfect holiday gift to add to your home or office space. $14.99. Info: thinkgeek.com.

Paw Tech Extreme Dog Boot These water-resistant shoes not only keep your pets' paws dry and warm but have anti-slip soles to insure your pets are safe during winter walks.$27.03. Info: amazon.com.

Aquapaw Dog Bathing Glove Make bath time quick, easy and less stressful with the Aquapaw Dog Bathing Glove. $25. Info: uncommongoods.com.

Doggie Diner Engraved Glass Treat Jar Personalize your pups treat jar to let everyone know whose top dog. $21.99. Info: bedbathandbeyond.com

"The Dogist Puppies" by Elias Weiss Friedman If you're a fan of the Instagram account The Dogist, "The Dogist Puppies" book should be next on your reading list. The book presents a gallery of adorable puppies growing up and experiencing the everyday joys of life. From learning how to walk to cones of shame, dog lovers will be gushing over this gift. $16.96. Info: Amazon.com

Catnip Fortune Cookies Have your kitty feeling lucky with these playful catnip fortune cookie toys. $24. Info: uncommongoods.com.

K&H Manufacturing Self-Warming Lounge Sleeper On particularly cold days, this self-warming lounge sleeper will keep your pooch nice and cozy. The sleeper contains self-warming material and requires no electricity to use. $22.38. Info: amazon.com.

Yoga Cat Mat Toy Namas-cat - witness the Catnip Yoga Mat, meant for playing, scratching and lounging (but maybe not doing the downward facing dog). $24.95. Info: FelineYogi.com

Petcube Play The Petcube surveillance camera features a two-way audio system so you can talk -- and listen -- to your pets when you're away. Video is recorded when motion is detection and is sent to the free Petcube app on your iOS or Android device. There's even a built-in laser you can control via the app to play with your pets remotely. $199. Info: petcube.com.

Elephant Corkscrew This unique elephant corkscrew will bring a twist of fun to your next party. $17.50. Info: kikkerland.com.

Bad Dog Holiday Diner Mugs - Set of 4 Brighten up the holiday season with these festive mugs. Set of 4 $35. Info: uncommongoods.com.

Corgi Socks Show off your corgi pride all year-round with these adorable socks. $10. Info: socksmith.com.

Chilly's Paw Warmers Stay festive this holiday season with the Chilly's Paw Warmers dog toy. $12. Info: Available at barkshop.com

DJ Cat Scratching Pad Let your cat lay some beats and spin the night away with this DJ turntable that plays no music but grooves as a scratching pad. $35. Info: uncommongoods.com

Yoga Dog The ultimate gift for the yogi dog lover in your life. $39.95. Info: pier1.com.

Fresh Scent Pet Candle Rescued Wine candles are made with ingredients that are safe for the environment and pets. The all-natural soy wax candles are made from repurposed wine bottles and each sale gives back to animal rescue groups. $28. Info: uncommongoods.com.

Flying Disc Toy This entertaining take on a Frisbee is perfect for any playful pup. The Flying Disc toy includes a hidden squeaker that'll have your dog wagging their tail in excitement. Info: $15.90. petplay.com

Bow Tie Cat Collar Folks will be asking, "Who's that cat?", when she's wearing an ED Ellen DeGeneres Bandana Bow Tie Cat Collar. $19.99. Info: PetSmart.com

Cat Butt Magnets Set Of 6 Add some humor to your humble abode with these cat butt magnets. $15. Info: kikkerland.com

Pug socks Show off your favorite pup with these pug socks. $10. More info: socksmith.com.

Wisdom Panel 3.0 Breed Identification DNA Test Kit The Mars Veterinary Wisdom Panel 3.0 Breed Identification DNA Test Kit promises to provide a dog owner with its canine's ancestry information, breed descriptions, predicted weight and more. $79.99. Info: Amazon.com

“Wet Your Whiskers” mug Everyone has a cat lover in her life who would purr at the sight of this "Wet Your Whiskers" mug. $14.99. Info: Modcloth.com

If My Dog Could Talk Storybook Dog lovers will adore this personalized story book about their favorite pooch. $29.99. Info: iseeme.com

Carpenter Co. Cyrus Recycled Denim Pet Bed The Carpenter Co. Cyrus Recycled Denim Pet Bed will make you both feel good -- it is made from old jeans, so it's soft (for Fido) and environmentally responsible (for you). $95. More info: jcpenney.com

Star Wars Laser Toy Turn out the lights and use this Star Wars Laser Toy for Pets pointer to play stellar games with kitty. $4.99. Info: Petco.com

Dog Collar World dog scarf Your pooch will look as delicious as a picnic in this Dog Collar World dog scarf, which can be embroidered with a dog's name and/or the owner's phone number and comes with a curved side-release buckle. $7. More info: dogcollarworld.com

Custom Pet Portrait Send photos of your dog (or any animal, for that matter) and have it turned into a digital ($149) or hand-painted ($295) portrait. You choose the color palette. Info: grommet.com

Funny Dachshund Dog Art Car Mat Driving can be a stressful pastime. That's why pet lovers will enjoy the Funny Dachshund Dog Art Car Mat. $88.15 for set of four mats. Info: Zazzle.com