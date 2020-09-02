A monthlong, socially distant "Tails & Ales" event is coming to the Nutty Irishman in Farmingdale — and your dogs are welcome to join.

For five days this September, people paired with pooches looking to spend some days in the sun will have the chance to sip on beer samples, browse pet-friendly vendors and listen to live music.

“Originally, we had our ‘Barks & Brews’ beer festival event scheduled for May 2020,” says organizer Mike Marra, who postponed and then rebranded the event into smaller gatherings to meet current health guidelines. The 32-year-old Farmingdale resident and president of the Unique Social Events company says that the new “Tails & Ales” event series will “abide by COVID guidelines and restrictions,” with a capacity limited to ticket holders.

Ticket holders and their pups will mostly remain seated and will be asked to order a food item from the event menu. “Beginning at a designated time, three-ounce samples of select styles of beers will be delivered to the tables every 15-20 minutes," Marra says.

That covers the “Ales,” but as for the “Tails” Marra adds, “there will be a few vendors selling dog products or promoting dog services,” as well as “free treats for our furry friends … It will be a great day to socialize with your best friends, both human and four-legged, while enjoying live music and great beer.”

As for the beers to be sampled, the list of hoppy options won’t be announced until the week before the event, but with a $40 beer sampling ticket a guest will get 15 different samples throughout the day and a take-home can of whichever beer they choose. For anyone who does not wish to sample the beer, a general admission ticket is available for $10.

Live music is also slated to take place during “Tails & Ales,” which is to be an all-outdoor affair, although merchants “will be indoors with each table having a chance to enter the venue to check out the vendors.” Capacity will be limited indoors.

Everyone in attendance will be required to wear a mask — and that includes guests when they leave their tables. Hand sanitizer will also be made available. “Safety is our number one concern,” Marra says. “We invite anyone and everyone to come out for a day of fun with your furry friends for great food, delicious beer, awesome tunes and more.”