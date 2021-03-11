Gone are the days when leaving home meant having to leave your pup alone for hours.

Many pet boarding centers offer a day care option for busy and working pooch parents who want their dogs to get lots of activity and socialization during the day.

Here are some venues that your fury friend can head to for fun and fitness.

Dogtopia

WHEN | WHERE: 6 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. 4076 Hempstead Tpke., Bethpage

INFO: 516-862-3848, dogtopia.com/newyork-bethpage

COST: $46 daily for nonmembers, $35 for members; half-day and weekends: $30 nonmembers, $23 members. Monthly memberships and five/ten/twenty-day passes are available; a $25 temperament and socialization assessment is first required before daycare services can occur. Vaccinations (including for kennel cough) must be up to date.

FIDO FUN: Indoor play space featuring obstacles for the dogs to climb; webcams offering live views of the playrooms are available to view virtually via the facility’s website.

Fido Fitness Club

WHEN | WHERE: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; 910 Railroad Ave., Woodmere

INFO: 516-569-3647, fidofitnessclub.com; dogs must be vaccinated (including for kennel cough) and must be brought in for an assessment before admission into daycare.

COST: Day care: $45 full day, $30 for 90 minutes up to 4 hours, $20 for up to 90 minutes (the usual club membership fee is currently on hold until further notice due to the pandemic)

FIDO FUN: The climate-controlled facility offers inside space equipped with obstacles for canine play.

The Hydrant Hotel

WHEN | WHERE: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays (no day care Sundays), 845 Raynor Ave., Riverhead

INFO: 631-740-9359, hydranthotel.com; all dogs must first be tested for temperament before initial admission; vaccinations (including for kennel cough) must be up to date.

COST: From $35; package deals available

FIDO FUN: The 14,000-square-foot facility features both an indoor and outdoor space, with monitored playtime.

Best in Show Pet Resort

WHEN | WHERE: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday; 244 Herricks Rd., Mineola

INFO: 516-742-7387, bestinshowpetresort.com; all dogs must first be tested for temperament before initial admission; vaccinations (including for kennel cough and influenza) must be up to date.

COST: $33 daily; packages are available

FIDO FUN: Dogs play inside or out; there's a monthly "Puppy Bowl" dog party where participating pooches can have fun and score treats.

Camp Bow Wow

WHEN | WHERE: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday; 174 Miller Place, Hicksville

INFO: 516-595-7297, campbowwow.com; all dogs will be accessed for temperament and comfort with socialization before initial admission; vaccinations (including for kennel cough) must be up to date.

COST: $39 for a full day ($24 up to five-hour half-day)

FIDO FUN: At this 7,500-square-foot cabin-like facility, the dogs are called "campers" and the staffers "camp counselors." Four areas are designated for play, and can be viewed virtually through web cams on the facility’s website.

Hounds Town USA

WHEN | WHERE: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday in Garden City (516-888-9708), Hicksville (516-935-0005), Island Park (516-889-7777), Deer Park (631-522-1322), Ronkonkoma (631-467-1643) and Farmingdale (631-465-9170)

INFO: houndstownusa.com/locations

COST: Rates vary per location; weekly discounts and packages available. All vaccinations (including for kennel cough) must be up to date.

FIDO FUN: Indoor play areas feature activity sets for the dogs to explore; locations and features vary in size.

K9 Clubhouse Dog Hotel

WHEN | WHERE: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at, 358 Little East Neck Rd., West Babylon

INFO: 631-422-1971, k9clubhouse.com; all vaccinations (including for kennel cough) must be up to date.

COST: $25 daily; $15 for four or less hours

FIDO FUN: Play space is mainly indoors, there is an outdoor area as well.

DogTown

WHEN | WHERE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays/ Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; 40385 County Rte. 48, Southold

INFO: 631-765-8844, facebook.com/dogtown; dogs must first take a $29 temperament screening and must be up-to-date on vaccinations (including kennel cough)

COST: $36 daily; ten-day, 20-day and monthly packages for daycare are also available (package holders receive extended hours on weekdays)

FIDO FUN: Features large outdoor and indoor spaces, with obstacles and other play things.