Save a seat for a wagging tail in the SUV. Your furriest family member doesn’t have to stay behind when an outing strays beyond the local dog park.

An increasing number of bars, restaurants, stores — even a party cruise boat — are putting out the welcome mat, water bowls and snacks for owner-accompanied canines of all sizes and breeds.

Here are dog-date destinations with woof appeal, where, if you promise to behave, Snoopy may let you come along.

NORTH FORK: Dock and dine

Greenport seems to go out of its way to accommodate canine companions. As long as your animal is leashed, the local attitude is Lassie-faire.

Start by sniffing the sea breezes and greenery of Greenport’s four-acre harborfront oasis, Mitchell Park. There’s plenty of room for you two to roam, admire the boats and take to a small sandy beach for a frisky swim. Should you be unprepared for nature’s call, disposable bag stations are conveniently situated throughout the park.

From the park, it’s a short sidewalk stroll to the Harbor Pet boutique. Your dog can get a haircut, pick out a bakery treat and assemble a fall wardrobe, including bandana, bow tie, shoes and leash. (631-477-1518, harbor-pet.com)

If the salty breezes whet your appetite, there’s people food for both of you and dog treats made from the brewer’s spent grain (free sample or $10 bag) at Greenport Harbor Brewery’s tasting rooms and patios. (631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com)

FIRE ISLAND: Frolic on the beach

Turn your parlor pooch into a salty dog on one of the island’s barking beaches.

Dogs can be walked right aboard Fire Island ferries leaving from Sayville, Bay Shore and Patchogue. It’s about a half-hour trip across the Great South Bay to a day of playing Frisbee on the beach. Cherry Grove and a number of other Fire Island communities welcome leashed and well-behaved dogs. After Labor Day through mid-March, ocean beaches such as Sailors Haven and Watch Hill reopen to dogs, so you can make paw- and footprints together in the sand. (Sayville Ferry Service: 631-589-0810, sayvilleferry.com, $5 round-trip dog fare; Patchogue: Davis Park Ferry Co., 631-475-1665, davisparkferry.com, $6 round-trip dog fare; Bay Shore: Fire Island Ferries, 631-665-3600, fireislandferries.com, dogs board free.)

If you're not in the mood for a boat ride, the boardwalk from Robert Moses State Park field 5 to Lighthouse Beach in the Fire Island National Seashore also reopens to dogs for leashed walks from post-Labor Day to mid-March.

FREEPORT: Cruise and eat

Captain Lou Fleet’s sunset cruises from Freeport's Nautical Mile offer more seagoing quality time for you and your shorter friend. The two-level Capt. Lou VII becomes a floating dog park for an hour and a half, with plenty of deck space to walk and meet other members of your species — human or canine. The next dog-friendly cruise is 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 21 ($20 adults, $15 ages 4-12; 516-623-5823, captloufleet.com).

Once you're back on land, restaurants including Tony Cuban and BrewSA are among dining and drinking spots with patios, courtyards and other dog-friendly outdoor spaces.

WEST BABYLON: Walk and dine

A pooch parade circles Belmont Lake on fair weather days — in sizes and breeds varying from teacups to standard poodles. Join the procession on the loop through the woods, past the historic cannons, and stop for a drink of bottled water on the lakeside benches. Resume your stroll on the bridge over a bubbling brook and waterfall, past the picnic areas to the big ballfield, where the two of you can have a good run. (631-667-5055, nysparks.com)

A few miles east of the park, Local Burger Co. in Bay Shore caters to human and canine palates in its outdoor seating area. The kitchen will grill a piece of plain chicken or hamburger for your hungry hound. (631-647-8300, localburgerco.com)