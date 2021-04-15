4 activities for dogs and their owners this spring

As the temperature rises and the days get longer, it gets easier and easier to find ways to enjoy nature — and as any dog owner can tell you, it’s unlikely anyone enjoys the outdoors more than a canine.

Sure, taking long walks is nice, but what about taking some time out with your pooch to the next level? Here are things to try before summer officially starts cooking:

APRIL: ‘Dog-Friendly Day’ at Old Westbury Gardens

A true botanic bonanza, this 200-acre former home and estate has well-landscaped grounds, several gardens and wooded areas to explore — all of which are usually off-limits to any dogs except service animals — but to make up for the cancellation of the site’s annual dog festival, Old Westbury Gardens is holding a dog-friendly weekend before May arrives. Canines are permitted throughout the gardens (except the Walled Gardens), and must be leashed at all times; all must obey social distancing and current COVID protocols.

WHERE | INFO 71 Old Westbury Rd., Old Westbury; 516-333-0048, oldwestburygardens.org. The "Dog-Friendly Day" is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 17-18; timed tickets must be purchased in advance via the facility’s website. Admission is $14, children ages 7-17 are $8.

MAY: ‘Barkin’ Brunch at The Refuge

At this Sunday midday dining event, dogs are not only invited, they are treated like guests. Attendees may bring their leashed dogs as they dine on a brunch menu for humans that includes eats like cornflake-crusted French toast, a fork-and-knife mac-and-cheeseburger and berry-banana Nutella Belgian waffles. Patron pooches can enjoy chilled water poured from bottles into bowls — and if that’s not enough, there’s a dedicated dog menu featuring chicken and rice to eat and a "puppuccino" (crushed organic dog biscuits with whipped cream).

WHERE | INFO 515 Broadhollow Rd., Melville; 631-577-4444; refuge110.com. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays starting May 2, walk-ins are permitted when possible but reservations are strongly recommended.

JUNE: North Fork Dog Dock Diving Weekend at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.

Whether you are bringing your canine to compete or just to watch, this three-day bash held at an especially pet-friendly spot is set to return. The main action is the dogs who leap from a platform into a pool, but the days also serve as fundraisers for various causes. The full slate of doings and details are still being finalized, but each day will be divided into three sessions. As for hanging here with your four-legged friend, leashed dogs are welcome around the grounds and inside the tasting room where they can lap from water bowls and enjoy "Life is Grruff" dog treats made on the premises of Harbor Pet store in Greenport.

WHERE | INFO 42155 Main Rd., Peconic; 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com. Currently scheduled for June 4 through 6; times yet to be determined; tickets are $10, $5 for children and free for dogs. Tickets for each session will be available for purchase in advance via the brewery website.

BONUS: Off-leash dog exercise area at Mud Creek County Park

Open all year, this parcel demarcated by mostly natural borders is located along Patchogue Bay and offers a rare opportunity. Upon entering follow the fencing east for a few minutes and you’ll find a small patch of shoreline where unleashed dogs are permitted to romp. The entire park is also a leash-free zone but a sign at the entry point does point out some rules that must be observed, including cleaning up after dogs and owners remaining present at all times.

WHERE | INFO 341 Roe Ave., East Patchogue; 631-854-4949, suffolkcountyny.gov