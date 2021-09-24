Long Islanders can take their best friends to the farm, the brewery and more when they head out this fall — and it's not just because the spots are pet-friendly. Local events are popping up this season that are actually geared toward fun for pups, like a "Barkin' Brunch" and a "DogFest."

Sept. 25: DogFest Long Island-NYC

An annual celebration of the connection between people and pets, this event also honors service dogs placed with children, veterans, adults and others in need by the nonprofit organization Canine Companions. Attendees will have a chance to take part in activities like dog apple bobbing and a human-and-dog costume contest. There will also be live entertainment and canine fitness, agility and obedience tips from trainers affiliated with Martial Arfs in Carle Place.

WHEN 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

INFO Marjorie Post Park, 451 Unqua Rd., Massapequa Park; 631-561-0200, canine.org. Free to attend, but all are encouraged to register, form teams and raise funds to benefit Canine Companions. Dogs attending must be social and friendly, leashed and up to date on vaccinations.

Oct. 9: ARF’s ‘Stroll to the Sea’ dog walk

The nonprofit Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF) is once again inviting the public to take part in an annual two-mile walk to the ocean off East Hampton. Starting at Mulford Farm, the stroll is the main event but the day also includes live music, food, a photo booth, prizes and contests — all to raise funds for the cats and dogs in the care of ARF. Participants also score a free T-shirt featuring artwork by fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi.

WHEN 9 a.m.

INFO 10 James Ln., East Hampton; 631-537-0400 (x208), arfhamptons.org. Registration starts at $30 at give.arfhamptons.org; rain date: Sunday, Oct. 10.

Sign up for the Points East newsletter! Don't miss a weekend out east this summer. Everything North and South Fork right in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Oct. 23 and 24: Dog Days at Old Westbury Gardens

This 200-acre former home and estate has well-landscaped grounds, several gardens and wooded areas to explore — all of which are usually off-limits to any dogs except service animals — but Old Westbury Gardens is holding a dog-friendly weekend. Canines are permitted throughout the gardens (except the Walled Gardens), and must be leashed at all times.

WHEN 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

INFO 71 Old Westbury Road, Old Westbury; 516-333-0048; oldwestburygardens.org.

Oct. 24: ‘Barkin Brunch Howl-O-Ween’ at The Refuge

This Sunday midday meal is one of the area's better-known dog-friendly events. Customers may bring leashed dogs as they dine; pooches in attendance can slurp chilled water poured from bottles into bowls or dine off a dedicated dog menu featuring chicken and rice, and a "puppuccino" (crushed organic dog biscuits with whipped cream). However, to mark Halloween, the event (and the last "Barkin" of the year) will also include a dog costume contest. Each canine contestant gets brought up one at a time, then the judges decide the top choice in divisions such as "best owner/pet" couple costume, "best group" and "best costume," among others.

WHEN 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

INFO 515 Broadhollow Rd., Melville; 631-577-4444; refuge110.com. Walk-ins are permitted when feasible, but reservations are strongly recommended.

Oct. 31: "Howl-o-ween" at Destination Unknown Beer Company

This craft brewery is always dog-friendly, and allows leashed dogs in the tasting room — but on Halloween, Man’s Best Friend gets a chance to participate in a costume contest. Bonus points will be awarded for family and group costumes. A food truck will be on-hand as will a mobile groomer; advance tickets are available for $25 (includes the first beer), which benefit the nonprofit Ollie's Angels Animal Rescue organization (olliesangelsanimalrescue.org).

WHEN Noon to 4 p.m.

INFO 1 S. Chicago Ave., Bay Shore, 631-380-3441, destinationunknownbeercompany.com.