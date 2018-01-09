A Uniondale woman who mistreated her dog before surrendering the pet to a local shelter now is facing up to a year in jail following her arrest Tuesday, according to authorities.

The Nassau district attorney’s office said Megan Ewers, 25, pleaded not guilty in Hempstead district court to a charge of torturing or injuring an animal in connection with the treatment of her former pet, a chihuahua-terrier mix named Ace.

Judge Elizabeth Fox-McDonough conditionally released Ewers to probation following Ewers’ court arraignment on the misdemeanor charge, according to prosecutors.

In August, Ewers left Ace at the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter, where a veterinarian found rubber bands tightly wound around the 7-month-old dog’s testicles, which had caused an infection, according to authorities.

The rubber bands were on Ace for at least a week or two, prosecutors said the animal expert determined.

The dog later had surgery for its injuries, recovered and was adopted, the district attorney’s office said.

Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a prepared statement that the dog “experienced unimaginable pain and suffering” while allegedly in Ewers’ custody, but now is in a “safe and loving home.”

Ewers’ Legal Aid Society attorney couldn’t be immediately reached later Tuesday.