A Dix Hills man faces animal abuse charges because he neglected his dog “to the point of emaciation,” Nassau County prosecutors said Wednesday in announcing his arrest.

Paul Matthews, 45, was arraigned before Judge Elizabeth Fox-McDonough on charges of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance to an animal; and abandonment of animals, prosecutors said. Matthews was conditionally released to probation and is due to return to court Feb. 22.

Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a news release that on Dec. 18 Matthews surrendered Oakley, his 2-to-4-year-old German shepherd mix, to the Hempstead Town animal shelter, “claiming he found the dog on Jericho Turnpike in Floral Park.”

An exam determined Oakley weighed 57 pounds, about 25 pounds underweight, prosecutors said.

“A stomach X-ray found a blockage caused by Sheetrock and steel debris, and a veterinarian determined the dog had been starved for approximately two to three months by the time he was surrendered at the shelter,” prosecutors said. “Surgery was performed on Oakley to remove the debris.”

Prosecutors said their investigation revealed Matthews, a registered nurse, had been the dog’s “owner and caregiver for at least two years.”

Once he fully recovers, Oakley will be put up for adoption, prosecutors said.

“Cases like these are especially heartbreaking, because they are very preventable — we hope Oakley makes a full recovery and can be adopted by a loving family very soon,” Singas said.