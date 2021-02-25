Need to get out of the house for some exercise and want to take your loyal, four-legged friend with you? Here's a list of parks and outdoor locations on Long Island that might make your life easier when it comes to places and destinations that are open to you and your dog. Share the great outdoors with him or her at these hiking trails that welcome dogs.

NASSAU

BAILEY ARBORETUM Walk well-marked trails and gardens or stroll the property located on the former estate of horticulturalist Frank Bailey; open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, 194 Bayville Rd., Lattingtown, baileyarboretum.org, 516-801-1458.

CHRISTOPHER MORLEY PARK Bring your dog to hike only along the paved trails in the northern, 30-acre wooded section of the park. Lengthen your walk by doing several loops; open dawn to dusk daily, 500 Searingtown Rd., Roslyn, nassaucountyny.gov, 516-571-8113.

EISENHOWER PARK Leashed dog walking has been designated for the east side of Park Boulevard that extends from the main entrance on Hempstead Turnpike to the Merrick Avenue entrance; open dawn to dusk daily, 1899 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow, nassaucountyny.gov, 516-572-0348.

HEMPSTEAD LAKE STATE PARK Dogs are welcome for hiking on an unpaved path in the field 3 area and the area adjacent to Schodack Pond and South Pond; open dawn to dusk daily, Eagle Avenue, West Hempstead, parks.ny.gov, 516-766-1029.

MARY JANE DAVIES GREEN Paved pathways throughout the park are open for leashed dogs; open 7:30 a.m. to dusk daily, Plandome Road, Manhasset, northhempsteadny.gov, 516-869-6311.

MASSAPEQUA PRESERVE Enter from Walker Street and follow the trail that heads south from there and ends near a pond. Keep dogs off the asphalt bike path; open dawn to dusk daily, Walker Street entrance by Lakeshore Drive, off Linden Street exit 31 on the Southern State Parkway, Massapequa Park, nassaucounty.ny.gov, 516-572-0200.

MICHAEL J. TULLY PARK Dogs are welcome on the paved walking paths between 7:30 a.m. and dusk daily, 1801 Evergreen Ave., New Hyde Park, northhempsteadny.gov, 516-869-6311.

MILL POND PARK Around the pond you'll find a 1.5-mile path where you can walk with your dog. There are also side trails into the woods; open dawn to dusk daily, 3000 Merrick Rd., Bellmore, nassaucountyny.gov, 516-572-0200.

NORTH HEMPSTEAD BEACH PARK You'll find a nature trail and other trails within the park; open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, 175 W. Shore Rd., Port Washington, northhemsteadny.gov, 516-869-6311.

SAGAMORE HILL NATIONAL HISTORIC SITE The nature trail begins at the museum and goes down to the beach. Dogs must be kept on a leash and are not allowed in the water; open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, 20 Sagamore Hill Rd., Oyster Bay, nps.gov, (516) 922-4788.

SANDS POINT PRESERVE Dog-friendly trails feature woods, open fields, a fresh water pond and views of the Long Island Sound. Dogs are not allowed in the water; open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, 127 Middle Neck Rd., Sands Point, $15 carload, $4 per walk-in, sandspointconcervancy.org, 516-571-7901.

SUFFOLK

BELMONT LAKE STATE PARK Dogs can take a spin on the loop trail around the lake or on the other trails in the park. Also look for a trail that connects Belmont Lake State Park to Southards Pond Park in Babylon; open dawn to dusk daily; dogs must be on a leash; parks.ny.gov, exit 38N on the Southern State Park, Babylon, 631-669-1000.

BLYDENBURGH COUNTY PARK This dog-friendly park features hiking around forested hills and valleys at the headwaters of the Nissequogue River. Enter on the north side of Veterans Memorial Highway, Smithtown; open dawn to dusk daily, suffolkcountyny.gov, 631-854-3712.

CATHEDRAL PINES COUNTY PARK The site is situated along the headwaters of Carmans River and is adjacent to Prosser Pines National Preserve which features white pines planted in 1812 and is a popular site for hikers; open dawn to dusk daily, Yaphank-Middle Island Road, Middle Island, suffolkcountyny.gov, 631-854-4949.

CRANBERRY BOG NATURE PRESERVE Hiking trails on the property allow for sights of the Little Peconic River, plant life, birds species, reptiles and other local wildlife; open dawn to dusk daily, suffolkcountyny.gov, 3675-3815 Lake Ave., Riverhead, 631-854-4949.

CEDAR POINT COUNTY PARK You'll find views of Gardiner's Bay along with nature trails; open dawn to dusk daily, 5 Cedar Point Rd., East Hampton, suffolkcountyny.gov, 631-852-7620.

FIRE ISLAND WILDERNESS Hike from east or west to the wilderness breach. The path is 3 miles via Wilderness Visitor Center adjacent to Smith Point County Park; accessible by car year-round; all beach access after March 15 closes for dogs on Fire Island, nps.gov/fiis, 631-687-4750.

GARDENER COUNTY PARK A nature-oriented public park on the Great South Bay. Bring your dog and take in the sites from dawn to dusk daily. The parking entrance is south of Montauk Highway (Route 27A), about one-half mile east of the Robert Moses Causeway; Montauk Highway, West Bay Shore, suffolkcountyny.gov, 631-854-4949.

GOOD GROUND PARK Take your dog on a wooded walking trail that connects the west end of the park to the east end creating a nearly one-mile walking circuit; open dusk to dawn daily; adjacent to Main Street, Hampton Bays, southamptonny.gov, 631-728-8585.

GOVERNOR ALFRED E. SMITH/SUNKEN MEADOW Dogs are permitted only in the undeveloped areas at the east end of the park. There is no access to these areas through the park entrances; dawn to dusk daily, parks,ny.gov, 631-269-4333.

HITHER HILLS STATE PARK Hiking trails north of Montauk Parkway, south of beach area east of Napeague Harbor and west of overlook parking; open dawn to dusk daily, 164 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk, parks.ny.gov, 631-668-2554.

INLET POND COUNTY PARK Take your dog on a marked trail which is about 1.5 miles through woodlands with open areas of shrubs and vines featuring a mature oak forest; open dawn to dusk daily, 65275 Rte. 48, Greenport, suffolkcountyny.gov.

LAKELAND COUNTY PARK You'll find a nature trail boardwalk over the waters of the Connetquot River where you can catch views of vegetation, wetlands, waterfowl and wildlife; open dawn to dusk daily, Johnson Avenue, Islandia, suffolkcountyny.gov, 631-854-4949.

MAKAMAH NATURE PRESERVE The hilly preserve is available for hiking and bird watching; open dawn to dusk daily, Fort Salonga Road, Fort Salonga, suffolkcountyny.gov, 631- 854-4949.

MONTAUK POINT STATE PARK Dogs are allowed in the area west of the refreshment stand to just beyond Oyster Pond; 2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk, dawn to dusk daily parks.ny.gov, 631-668-3781.

MONTAUK COUNTY PARK Hiking trail and outer beach access; open dawn to dusk access, Montauk Highway, Montauk, suffolkcountyny.gov, 631-852-7878.

NAPEAGUE STATE PARK Dogs are welcome anywhere in the park; open dawn to dusk daily, Lazy Point Road, Amagansett, parks.ny.gov.

PINE BARRENS TRAILS INFORMATION CENTER Situated near several access points to hiking trails in the pine barrens, County Road 111, Manorville, suffolkcountyny.gov, 631-852-3449.

RED CREEK PARK Take a hike with your pooch along the 3.8-mile loop and you might spy a red-tailed hawk, blue heron, kettle holes and deer. Maps are available at the park entrance on Old Riverhead Road (off Route 24) in Hampton Bays. Parking areas are open to all dawn to dusk daily. Leashes are not required, however, dogs must be under immediate supervision and control at all times; Red Creek Town Park, Hampton Bays, southamptonny.gov, call 631-728-8585.

ROBERT CUSHMAN MURPHY COUNTY PARK While you're hiking, take in some bird watching; open dawn to dusk daily, River Road, Calverton/Manorville, suffolkcountyny.gov, 631-852-3449.

SEARS BELLOW COUNTY PARK Extensive trail system attracts hikers and their dogs along Bellows Pond; open dawn to dusk daily, Bellows Pond Road, Hampton Bays, suffolkcountyny.gov, 631-852-8290.

SHADMOOR STATE PARK Dogs are welcome park wide; 900 Montauk Highway, Montauk, parks.ny.gov, 631-668-3781.

SOUTHHAVEN COUNTY PARK The Carmans River flows through this scenic, pine-oak forested park that has hiking trails; open dawn to dusk, Victory Avenue, Brookhaven, suffolkcountyny.gov, 631-854-1414.

SQUIRETOWN PARK Borders the Great Peconic Bay with a hiking trail that loops around as well as a scenic viewing spot that overlooks the bluffs; open dawn to dusk daily, 62 Red Creek Road, Hampton Bays, southamptonny.gov, 631-728-8585.

WALT WHITMAN TRAIL This trail is easy for you and your dog. Travel the 4.25 mile hike that might take you 2 hours to complete. Along the way there’s a moderate climb to the 401 foot Jaynes Hill, otherwise the hike is basically flat. Keep your eyes out for riders on horseback. Dogs must be leashed and are not permitted in the picnic area. Park at county park entrance off Sweet Hollow Road, Melville, parking also near Jaynes Hill on Reservoir Road, 38-42 Reservoir Rd., Huntington, suffolkcountyparks.ny.gov, 631-854-4423.

WEST HILLS COUNTY PARK Dogs are welcome on dozens of trails that run up to 8 miles. Dogs must be leashed; open from dusk to dawn daily, Highhold Drive, Huntington, suffolkcountyny.gov, 631-854-4423.

WILDWOOD STATE PARK To bring your dog, access the trail from the corner of Sound Avenue and Freshpond Avenue. Access to the wooded area is located on the extreme south side of park only; open dawn to dusk daily, 790 Hulse Landing Rd., Wading River, parks.ny.gov, 631-929-4314.