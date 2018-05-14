The Gold Coast turns into the Canine Coast when more than 600 dogs compete in obedience and rally trials, strive for best in show and more at the Ladies Kennel Association of America and Long Island Kennel Club All-Breed Dog Shows at Planting Fields in Oyster Bay May 18-20.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own dogs so they can get their paws on the “My Dog Can Do That” obstacle course or even go dock diving.

“A ball is thrown into the pool holding more than 25,000 gallons of water and each dog is judged on how far they jump,” says show coordinator Viola Burgos. “Crowds get a kick out it. Last year one jumped 15 feet.”

Here are the stories of six professional pups seeking to place:

Everybody Loves Emmett

BREED Affenpinscher

AGE 9

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

WEIGHT 8 pounds

GROUP Toy

This bronze grand champion has a reputation for being a ham.

“Emmett has a little bit of an ego,” says owner Kara Hickey, 38, of Patchogue. “He thinks everything is all about him.”

His favorite thing is when the ice cream man comes down his block.

“When he hears those little bells, he runs towards the door,” says Hickey. “Occasionally, he’ll get a lick of ice cream.”

Meet Squishy

BREED Siberian husky

AGE 2 1⁄2

WEIGHT 44 pounds

GROUP Working

This dog, who gets her name from her lovable nature, has been competing for a year and is close to reaching champion status.

Hickey and her boyfriend Bobby Cataldo take her to New England in the winter with her sister Foxy and brother Oreo and the trio pulls them in a sled.

“These dogs see the harnesses and they know by instinct what to do,” says Hickey. “They are bred to run thousands of miles.”

Here’s Coco

BREED Miniature pinscher

AGE 6 months

WEIGHT 7 pounds

GROUP Toy

Stemming from a strong bloodline, Coco is the daughter of the late Chase Manhattan, a champion black and tan minpin, and is showing for the first time.

“I see shades of Chase,” says owner MaryJo Trimarco, 59, of Manorville, cuddling her pet. “It means so much to me to have her.”

Coco is popular at Trimarco’s studio, Expressions in Dance in Port Jefferson Station.

“I take her to work with me and she plays with the kids,” says Trimarco. “She’s like the school mascot.”

Sweet as Frosting

BREED Boxer

AGE 2

WEIGHT 64 pounds

GROUP Working

This bronze grand champion is full of friendly energy — her name refers to the white trimming along her fawn-colored body.

“Boxers are known as the Peter Pan of dogs,” says owner Francesca Illuzzi, 54, of Manorville. “They never get old and are always jumping around having fun.”

Even though she came from Seekonk, Massachusetts, Frosting enjoys Long Island living.

“She’s a real East End dog who loves the beach,” Illuzzi says. “She comes on our boat and jumps in Moriches Bay all the time.”

Simba the King

BREED Afghan Hound

AGE14 months

WEIGHT 60 pounds

GROUP Hound

His regal name says it all — this dog was deemed a champion by 10 months old.

“A good dog is a good dog,” says handler Anna Stromberg. “As they get older, they get better — like wine.”

Although his personality is mellow and low maintenance, Simba’s long flowing fur is a lot to tackle.

“He involves a full grooming once a week, which includes a bath, blow dry and brushing,” Stromberg says. “The whole procedure takes three hours.”

Baby, I’m a Star

BREED Miniature poodle

AGE 7

WEIGHT 15 pounds

GROUP Non-sporting

Here’s an obedient champion with a master’s in agility, a platinum silver body and perfectly quaffed top-knot ponytail, hence her name.

“Star’s a real competitor,” says owner Rena Dershowitz, 51, of West Hempstead. “In the house, she’s sedate, silly and playful. But in competition, she gets serious.”