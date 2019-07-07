Huntington Town proposes limits on dog tethering

Changes could be underway in the Town of Huntington for dog owners who tether their pets outdoors.

The town is discussing limiting the amount of time dogs can be tied outside to one hour within a 12-hour period, which would bring town code in line with Suffolk County rules, officials said.

“As we get into the summer, it is especially important that people who leave their dogs outside ensure that their pets have access to water and shade and closely monitor their time in the sun,” said Councilwoman Joan Cergol, who is co-sponsoring Huntington's legislation alongside Councilman Mark Cuthbertson.

Cuthbertson had initially considered the proposal/ for a public hearing /this month. But he said he plans to now propose the added restrictions in August for a public hearing in September to add amendments and consolidate tethering rules into one section.

The main change would be that owners cannot “tether, leash, fasten, secure, restrain, chain or tie” a dog outdoors for more than one continuous hour within a 12-hour period between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. For all other hours, such action would be prohibited. Current town code prohibits tethering a dog outside for more than two continuous hours in a 12-hour period.

Other proposed changes include modifying the weight and length of the tethering device.

The proposed modifications would match many of Suffolk County’s rules on dog tethering, but town changes could help with enforcement, officials said.

"Having regulations in the town code allows for better enforcement because county resources are stretched across all towns in the county,” Lauren Lembo, the town supervisor’s public information officer, said in an email.

North Hempstead in Nassau County — which does not have countywide tethering rules — also recently approved similar legislation after a resident noticed a neighbor’s dog that was barking excessively was almost always outdoors.

“Seeing the changes that North Hempstead made, I saw an opportunity to strengthen our town’s code,” Cuthbertson said.

Lawmakers are also working to make sure Suffolk County's dog-tethering rules can be enforced in all towns. Riverhead is the only town where they cannot now be applied, said Roy Gross, chief of department of the Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, which helps with county enforcement. That might change.

Legislation that would allow the county to enforce its regulations in Riverhead is "in the works in the town attorney's office and is still in the first stages,” said John Marafino, chief of staff for the Riverhead Town supervisor. Riverhead currently also prohibits tethering a dog for more than two hours in any 12-hour period.

Riverhead's action came after former Suffolk County legislator and state Sen. Monica Martinez (D-Brentwood) reached out to the town.

"We just want to close any potential loopholes, and I am very appreciative of the Riverhead Town supervisor for taking this into consideration," said Martinez, who sponsored legislation that eventually became the county's current law on dog tethering.