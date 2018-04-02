TODAY'S PAPER
Lifestyle

New York exercise class improves dogs' posture, behavior

Rochester-area veterinarian is teaching a dog-and-human class called

Rochester-area veterinarian is teaching a dog-and-human class called doga.

By The Associated Press
HILTON, N.Y. — A New York exercise class is bringing new meaning to the phrase "downward-facing dog."

A Rochester-area veterinarian is teaching a dog-and-human class called doga (DOH'-guh).

Dr. Danni Shemanski of the Hilton Veterinary Hospital tells WHEC that doga can improve dogs' posture. It also provides people-pet bonding time and a chance for dogs to socialize.

Shemanski says a doga session leaves dogs feeling happy and "important." She says that can help resolve attention-seeking behavioral issues.

The classes are free but humans are invited to donate to a local animal shelter.

