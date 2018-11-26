Giving pets as gifts for the holidays

It’s the time of year for gift-giving and giving pets as gifts is sometimes at the top of that list. Some animal shelters, however, frown on pets as gifts for fear the animals will be “returned” to the shelter after the holidays. But a study conducted by the ASPCA in 2013 seems to indicate animal shelters have nothing to worry about and giving pets as gifts may not be a bad idea after all.

According to the ASPCA’s survey, 96 percent of the people who received pets as gifts said it had no impact on their love or attachment of the pet; 86 percent said the pets they received as gifts were still in the home. As a result of this survey, the ASPCA now encourages local animal shelters and rescue groups to adopt out pets around the holidays, since these pets aren’t returned more often than any other time of the year.

Before you put a bow on a pet though, please remember that animals are living beings with personalities and emotions, and your preparation and consideration beforehand will help ensure their well-being going forward. Knowing what kind of pet the recipient wants, how long the pet’s life span will be, and how the pet’s needs and activity level will fit with the recipient’s lifestyle, will go a long way in ensuring the pet is a good match for its new home.

If you’re thinking about getting a pet as a gift for someone, here are a few more suggestions. First, don’t deny someone the joy of selecting their pet. If grandma wants a pet, she may permit you to find her one, but she also may enjoy the experience of going to the animal shelter or pet store and selecting a pet with you.

Second, if children younger than 8 years old want a pet, parents should consider leaving them at home when selecting a pet. Young children often attach quickly to pets and, through begging, can sideline a parent’s best efforts to find a pet that fits well with the family. Older kids, however, love the idea of visiting a shelter or pet store and finding a pet with the family. Before you head out the door, set some parameters for the type and size pet you are looking for so you can keep them focused.

And, of course, if you know someone wants a pet, but you don’t want the responsibility of finding the right one, consider giving them a gift certificate to an animal shelter or pet store. Or, buy them pet supplies, like a litter box and litter for a cat or bird food and a bird cage for a bird, so the recipient is better prepared when the new pet comes home.

I am a professional cat sitter plus I have three cats of my own. I’ve been lucky when it comes to Christmas tree disasters. We always get a live tree but put it up without decorations until the cats lose interest in it. Then we add decorations. We put unbreakable ornaments on the bottom, just in case.

As far as wrapped presents under the tree, I don’t even try. That would just be pushing my luck. But I think leaving off the ribbon would be wise.What do you think? Kate, Locust Valley

Letting the cats get used to the tree and making sure the ornaments aren’t breakable are both good ideas. One of the prettiest Christmas trees I have ever seen was decorated with fake white carnation-like flowers with the wire wrapped around each branch, which made it impossible for the cats to knock off the tree. The tree looked amazing.

So that cats and dogs aren’t tearing open presents early, wrap them without bows and ribbons, and hold off putting them under the tree until Christmas Eve.

We had a Persian cat that loved to bring down our holiday tree — glass ornaments and all. Our tree was typically displayed near a window, so we hit on the idea to use high-strength fishing wire from the top of our tree to the curtain rod. It’s synthetic and relatively invisible. Problem solved! Joanne, Naperville, Illinois

Many people tie fishing line from the tree to a screw or hook in the wall or ceiling to keep the tree upright, so your curtain rod tip is right on track. You also can make the tree stand tip-proof by expanding the base. Screw the stand into quarter-inch thick hardboard, 4 feet square, with pan head machine screws.