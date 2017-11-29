TODAY'S PAPER
FDA warns of bone treats causing illness, death in pets

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning owners about the risks of “bone treats.”

The FDA is warning owners about the risks of "bone treats." Photo Credit: Getty Images / iStock Photo / shotbychatty

By Kristen Sullivan
With the holidays quickly approaching, pet parents may want to treat their precious pooches with a treat, but owners may want to rethink gifting their dog a bone this year.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning owners about the risks of “bone treats.” The organization has received nearly 70 reports of pet illnesses related to the treats, which are different from uncooked butcher-type bones in that they are processed and packaged for purchase. The report mentions commercially-sold products including “Ham Bones,” “Pork Femur Bones,” “Rib Bones” and “Smokey Knuckle Bones.”

Signs and symptoms reported by owners and veterinarians include choking, cuts and wounds in the mouth or on the tonsils, vomiting, diarrhea, bleeding from the rectum, or death, according to the FDA, which also has reported that 15 dogs have died as a result of eating the treats. In addition, the organization has received seven reports of issues with the treats, including moldy-appearing bones and bone treats splintering when chewed.

