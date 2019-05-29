When Mollie Cohen of Amagansett and her husband first decided to cook more and eat healthier instead of relying on takeout, they ordered ingredient-and-recipe meal kits from the food service, Plated.

The Cohens have since kept up with the cooking part — but they now go to the grocery store and farm stands to get their ingredients. Only one member of the family gets fresh food prepared and delivered — their dog, “Ca$h.

Ca$h and other dogs, as well as cats, are helping a growing number of companies cash in on the fresh-cooked food delivery trend started for humans by offering fresh, human-like cooked meals for these pets. Pet owners and the companies behind these new delivery services say it’s just as important for dogs and cats to eat healthy as it is for people to prevent problems such as digestive system issues and obesity.

Dog and cat foodies might make some people scratch their heads, but it all kind of makes sense. According to experts, pet food companies have had an appetite for following human eating trends. Think "Gravy Train" created for dogs in the 1950s when gravy was popular for human meals, and the creation of “Fancy Cat” for felines in the 1980s when the gourmet human food craze was heating up.

And the Manhattan-based Nielsen information, data and measurement company found the sales of fresh pet food in grocery and pet stores jumped 70 percent to more than $546 million between 2015 and 2018.

Some veterinarians question whether essential nutrients are being provided in these meals as they are in traditional dog and cat foods, and say the effect of the fresh food meals on dogs and cats hasn’t been tested over time. But many dog and cat owners apparently love this new alternative for their pets.

Companies that deliver fresh-cooked meals to dogs, cats or both include Pet Plate, Spot & Tango, Nom Nom Now, The Farmer’s Dog, Grocery Pup, Just Food For Dogs, Raised Right and Smalls, with these fresh meals being the most popular for dogs.

“Pet Plate started in October of 2016 and we’ve tripled the size of the business every year,” says Gertrude Allen, CEO of Pet Plate, which delivers these fresh meals to dogs made with human grade ingredients, starting from $3 a day. She adds that 60,000 meals have been delivered to Long Island dogs and people are increasingly shying away from canned and other dog foods in stores made of “the traditional four D’s — dead, diseased, dying and disabled animals.”

Allen says Pet Plate has sold 3 million meals in the United States. “It’s a trend — the humanization of dogs — people take their dog for a walk and put a coat on them, and I saw someone pushing their dog in a stroller.”

Pet Plate is particularly big on Long Island, Allen says.

“Long Islanders love their pets and treat them well," notes Allen, who grew up in Greenlawn. "There’s a strong dog culture.”

Allen says the food was developed by a veterinarian and that the meals are tailored for each dog based on the dog’s profile. “It’s like home cooking without all the work.” Brown rice, butternut squash, sweet potato and vitamins are blended into each meal and once cooked it’s flash-frozen and deposited into pre-portioned plastic cups that are microwavable, recyclable and can be stored in the freezer.

Patricia Schneider, 67, of Ronkonkoma, says she has cooked for her dogs over the years, but since she started using Pet Plate for her 11-year-old Yorkipoo, Libby, more than a year ago, “her digestive problems are no longer an issue.” Libby’s turkey and beef meals are delivered once a month. Schneider adds, “I would do whatever it takes to keep my dogs healthy and happy.”

Karla Modolo, 46, of Oceanside, also feeds her 3-year-old mixed breed, Penny, Pet Plate meals. She finds them better for Penny than traditional pet food “and It’s less trouble than shopping in a store.”

Modolo adds, “My dog is healthy, she’s got plenty of energy and her coat is shiny. I believe long term it might save me money on vet bills.”

Julia Van Broek, a spokeswoman for the Oakland, California-based Nom Nom Now, says three brothers started the company in 2015 after one of their dogs, a 5-year-old miniature Australian shepherd named Harley, was suffering from mange and a weakened immune system and his vet suggested cooking fresh food for the dog.

"At first it sounded crazy but Harley improved 100 percent," Van Broek says. But cooking for a pet yourself, "is a ton of work and not everyone has time for it."

Van Broek says a certified veterinary nutritionist was hired to develop the dog meals and last year meals for cats were added — and for both dogs and cats the animal's profile serves as a guide.

"Cats are so different from dogs," Van Broek adds. "Cats need higher protein and fewer carbs."

Broek says she believes fresh food is important for "all pets" because there are no fillers, no preservatives or chemicals involved.