TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Morning
SEARCH
58° Good Morning
LifestylePets

Grumpy Cat dies; Internet sensation was just 7

Grumpy Cat poses in Los Angeles on Dec.

Grumpy Cat poses in Los Angeles on Dec. 1, 2015. Photo Credit: AP / Richard Vogel

By The Associated Press
Print

MORRISTOWN, Ariz. — Her owners say Grumpy Cat, whose sourpuss demeanor became an internet sensation, has died at age 7.

Posting on social media Friday, Grumpy Cat's owners wrote that she experienced complications from a urinary tract infection and "passed away peacefully" Tuesday "in the arms of her mommy."

Her owners said "Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world — even when times were tough."

The cat's real name was Tarder Sauce, and she rose to fame after her photos were posted online in 2012. She had more than 2 million followers on Instagram and more than 1 million on Twitter.

Her website says her grumpy look was likely because she had a form of dwarfism.

Owner Tabatha Bundesen founded Grumpy Cat Ltd., and the cat made numerous appearances, including commercials.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Pets

Name: JJ Shelter: Islip Animal Shelter and Adopt-a-Pet More than 50 furry friends available for adoption now
WHERE: 22 Mill Creek Rd., Port Jefferson INFO: See some of the most pet-friendly spots on LI
April showers bring May flowers. Pax, a two Need a pick-me-up? Check out these pet photos
Chase, a German shepherd police dog, was called 10 hero dogs from Long Island
EAST ISLIP, Heckscher State Park, Heckscher Parkway, 631-581-2100. Here are all of the dog parks on Long Island
At Fido Fitness Club in Wantagh, dogs can Doggie day care options on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search