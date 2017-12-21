TODAY'S PAPER
Owner says record-holding cats died in November house fire

The owner of two Guinness World Record-holding cats says the animals died in a fire.

Arcturus was the world's tallest domestic cat, measuring at about 19 inches. Cygnus was the domestic cat with the world's longest tail, at more than 17 inches. Photo Credit: Edward Pevos /The Ann Arbor News via AP

By The Associated Press
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.  — The owner of two Guinness World Record-holding cats says the animals died in a fire that destroyed their suburban Detroit home last month.

Will Powers says in a statement that the remains of Arcturus and Cygnus were found Wednesday in the basement of their Farmington Hills home. Powers says he searched for them during fire but that emergency personnel forced him to vacate. The cats apparently succumbed to smoke inhalation.

Two other cats that disappeared in the Nov. 12 fire remain missing.

Powers' sister, Brittney Rose Powers confirmed the deaths Thursday, saying her brother and sister-in-law, Lauren, are devastated.

Arcturus was the world's tallest domestic cat, measuring at about 19 inches (48 centimeters). Cygnus was the domestic cat with the world's longest tail, at more than 17 inches (43 centimeters).

