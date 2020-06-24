From amenities to park tips, everything you need to know before you take Fido out for an afternoon of outdoor fun.
NASSAU Dog runs, water fountains and more
BELLMORE, Newbridge Road Dog Park, 2600 Newbridge Rd., 516-783-2500, 8 a.m.-dusk daily. Open to Town of Hempstead residents only, its 14,025-square-feet of play area has paw-friendly synthetic turf for ground cover with separate spaces for large and small dogs. Dogs must be licensed (available through town clerk’s office, 516-489-5000, ext. 3046).
EAST MEADOW, Eisenhower Park Dog Run, Salisbury Park Drive and Stewart Avenue, East Meadow, 516-572-0347. Dogs allowed only in dog run, 1½ acres, shaded seating and water source. Parking lot holds about 30 cars.
EAST ROCKAWAY, Bay Park dog run, First Avenue, 516-571-7245. Dogs allowed in runs only, which are near the ballfields on the east side of the park; separate small- and large-dog areas. Shade trees, dog-friendly artificial turf, seating and water fountains.
LIDO BEACH, Eugene Nickerson Beach Park Dog Run, 880 Lido Blvd., 516-571-7700. Dogs allowed only in dog run on west side of beach parking lot. There is no separation of large and small dogs. Water source and some agility apparatus. Seating and tables available. Minimal shade.
MASSAPEQUA, Clocks Boulevard, off Louden Avenue and Sunrise Highway, oysterbaytown.com, 516-797-4128. Larger than an acre, this dog park has lots of room to run and wooded areas for shade. Water sources are available in both the large- and small-dog areas. It has ample parking and seating, Open 8 a.m.-dusk seven days a week.
OLD BETHPAGE, Old Bethpage Restoration Dog Run, 1303 Round Swamp Rd., 516-572-8400. Located by the Museum of American Armor parking, it has areas for small and large dogs and seating. It features “green” water systems that collect and filter rain water for dogs to drink. Hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sat., 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sun.; no fee for dog run.
ROSLYN/EAST HILLS, Dog Park at East Hills Park, Harbor Hills Road, 516-484-9800. Single area for large and small dogs; water available, seating; agility equipment; East Hills residents only.
ROSLYN/NORTH HILLS, Christopher Morley Park Dog Run, Searingtown Road (north of LIE), 516-571-8113. Dogs allowed in run and halfway through the nature trail, which is near parking lot to the left of main entrance. Dog drinking fountain available; seating and some shade. Closed first Tuesday morning of the month for cleaning.
SEAFORD, Cedar Creek Park Dog Run, Merrick Road, 516-571-7470. Dogs allowed in a run accessible through parking Field 7. Separate small- and large-dog runs, water, seating; some shade; handicap accessible.
VALLEY STREAM, 123 S. Central Ave., 516-592-5114, 516-592-5106. Amenities at this ½-acre park include a synthetic turf area, a small obstacle course and an incline area; park is divided between small and large dogs. Water and seating available; $18 annual pass for village residents, $55 for Central High School District residents, $110 Town of Hempstead residents.
WANTAGH, Wantagh Park Dog Run, Kings Road, next to Wantagh State Parkway, 516-571-7460. Dogs allowed in runs only, accessed via parking lot 3. Separate small- and large-dog runs; limited shade and seating.
WEST HEMPSTEAD, Hempstead Lake State Park, Exit 18, Southern State Parkway, 516-766-1029. Dogs allowed south of Field 3 adjacent to South, Schodack and McDonald ponds. Dogs must be on leash and are not permitted in picnic areas.
SUFFOLK Beach access, agility courses and more
AMAGANSETT, Napeague State Park, Route 27, 631-668-5000. Dogs allowed on a leash in this undeveloped park. Includes trails, wooded areas and roads. Access to the beach. No water source or public bathrooms.
BABYLON, Belmont Lake State Park, Exit 38, Southern State Parkway, 631-667-5055. Dogs allowed on undeveloped trail areas only, starting at northeast corner of parking lot and ending near maintenance buildings.
BROOKHAVEN, Robinson Duck Farm Dog Park, 2903 Montauk Hwy., 631-854-4949. This 3-acre park has areas for large and small dogs, but no water source. This is a combination fenced and natural-borders park.
CALVERTON, Isaac Park, on the Grumman site, within Veteran’s Memorial Park, 631-727-5744. Separated by large and small dogs, this half-acre plot has shade trees and seating. Bring your own water; leashed dogs can be walked on some trails.
EAST ISLIP, Heckscher State Park, Heckscher Parkway, 631-581-2100. Dogs allowed on undeveloped trails west of toll booths Memorial Day-Labor Day. Park in Field 4 and walk across to access trails in Field 5. Park in Field 5 Labor Day-Memorial Day. Dogs allowed on leash in Field 5.
EAST NORTHPORT, 106 Deposit Rd., 631-754-8722. About 300 feet by 90 feet, park has shade/rain pavilion with benches; Huntington Town residents only. Permits are free, but required.
EAST PATCHOGUE, Mud Creek Natural-Borders Dog Park, 341 Roe Ave., 631-854-4949. It has no water source or regular waste removal. Park is closed if piping plovers are nesting. It is bordered on one side by Great South Bay.
HUNTINGTON, West Hills County Park, Sweet Hollow Road, 631-854-4949, parking fee charged in summer. Large dogs (25 pounds or larger) allowed off leash only in 2-acre run; smaller dogs can be off leash in park near Highhold Drive. All size dogs are permitted within the park on a leash.
MIDDLE ISLAND, 1075 Middle Country Rd. (Route 25), in the old Kmart shopping center, on the right side near the wooded area, 631-451-6133. At nearly 4 acres, it has separate areas for large dogs (30 pounds or more) and small dogs; water fountains for each area; benches; all dogs must have a Town of Brookhaven pooch pass, available at town clerk’s office, 631-451-9101.
MONTAUK, Camp Hero State Park, Route 27, near Montauk Lighthouse, 631-668-5000. Dogs allowed on leash throughout the park, which includes roads, trails, wooded areas and beach access. No water source and minimal bathroom facilities.
Montauk Point State Park, Route 27, 631-668-3781. Dogs on leash allowed in area west of refreshment stand to just beyond Oyster Pond, but not in picnic areas, near buildings or lighthouse. Area includes woods, trails, roads and access to beach. Water source and public bathrooms available near the parking lot.
Shadmoor State Park, Route 27, 631-668-5000. Dogs on leash allowed in this undeveloped park. Includes trails, wooded areas, roads and cliff tops. No water or public bathrooms.
NESCONSET, 148 Smithtown Blvd., 631-269-1122. Park is behind Nesconset Library, accessed via a half-mile dirt walking trail. It offers wood-chip ground cover, water for dogs, picnic tables and seating.
PECONIC, Southold Town Recreation Center Dog Park, 970 Peconic Lane, 631-765-5182. Separate area for small and large dogs; seating, shade; water.
RIVERHEAD, Duke Dog Park, at Stotzky Park, 631-727-5744. Half-acre plot with trees. No water.
SELDEN, Boyle Road, between Corvair and Carston streets, 631-451-9101. About 1.3 acres; separate sections for large and small dogs (less than 25 pounds). Trees and benches, but no running water. Large-dog area includes an agility course.
SMITHTOWN, Blydenburgh County Park, off Veterans Memorial Highway, 631-854-3713. Dogs allowed on leash throughout the park; off leash within the fenced-in section, which has small- and large-dog areas. No water source. Seating and shade in large-dog area. It has 15 off-street parking spaces and is accessible to those with disabilities.
SPRINGS, off Three Mile Harbor Road (or Hog Creek Road), between Wipple Road and Manor Lane), 631-324-4141. This 20-acre, off-leash park is long and narrow. Park is completely fenced but very small dogs might be able to squeeze through the openings. No separate areas for small and large dogs, water or waste bags; parking for about 20 cars; parking permit is required (available through Town of East Hampton).
WADING RIVER, Wildwood State Park, Hulse Landing Road, 631-929-4314. Access from the corner of Sound and Fresh Pond avenues, open sunrise to sunset daily. Additional access to wooded area on the extreme south side of the park only. Small and large dogs welcome, water available.
WEST SAYVILLE, Cherry Avenue Park, 631-854-4949. Separate areas for large and small dogs; park has water for dogs and limited seating for owners. Dog park is dirt with wood chips; parking lot is dirt.
RULES FOR ROVER Know before you go
Only some of the Island’s undeveloped park lands are open to dogs. The Long Island State Parks regional office has designated areas within select parks that are open to four-leggers. Dogs with special tags, such as guide dogs, therapy dogs and those assisting the hearing-impaired, are allowed in all state parks. Dogs must be on leashes no more than 6 feet long and owners must be able to show proof of up-to-date rabies shots. Other rules:
- Owners must pick up after their dogs; violators are subject to removal from the park.
- Dogs must not be left unattended at campgrounds.
- Only hunting dogs can run without leashes in specified areas of state and Suffolk County parks. Field trials are permitted at Napeague State Park with a Department of Environmental Conservation permit (dec.ny.gov/)
- Not all areas have access to water, so bring your own water and bowl.
- Most runs are open dawn to dusk daily.
- Owners are expected to keep an eye on their dogs at all times. Dogs acting aggressively should be removed immediately.
- A natural-borders park means it is surrounded by non-chain-link fencing and one or more sides of the park can be a natural border, such as water or other obstacles.
- Visitors are required to remove anything they bring in, including dog waste and trash. Natural border parks may be unavailable during certain bird-nesting and other habitat-related periods.
