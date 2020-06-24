NASSAU Dog runs, water fountains and more

BELLMORE, Newbridge Road Dog Park, 2600 Newbridge Rd., 516-783-2500, 8 a.m.-dusk daily. Open to Town of Hempstead residents only, its 14,025-square-feet of play area has paw-friendly synthetic turf for ground cover with separate spaces for large and small dogs. Dogs must be licensed (available through town clerk’s office, 516-489-5000, ext. 3046).

EAST MEADOW, Eisenhower Park Dog Run, Salisbury Park Drive and Stewart Avenue, East Meadow, 516-572-0347. Dogs allowed only in dog run, 1½ acres, shaded seating and water source. Parking lot holds about 30 cars.

EAST ROCKAWAY, Bay Park dog run, First Avenue, 516-571-7245. Dogs allowed in runs only, which are near the ballfields on the east side of the park; separate small- and large-dog areas. Shade trees, dog-friendly artificial turf, seating and water fountains.

LIDO BEACH, Eugene Nickerson Beach Park Dog Run, 880 Lido Blvd., 516-571-7700. Dogs allowed only in dog run on west side of beach parking lot. There is no separation of large and small dogs. Water source and some agility apparatus. Seating and tables available. Minimal shade.

MASSAPEQUA, Clocks Boulevard, off Louden Avenue and Sunrise Highway, oysterbaytown.com, 516-797-4128. Larger than an acre, this dog park has lots of room to run and wooded areas for shade. Water sources are available in both the large- and small-dog areas. It has ample parking and seating, Open 8 a.m.-dusk seven days a week.

OLD BETHPAGE, Old Bethpage Restoration Dog Run, 1303 Round Swamp Rd., 516-572-8400. Located by the Museum of American Armor parking, it has areas for small and large dogs and seating. It features “green” water systems that collect and filter rain water for dogs to drink. Hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sat., 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sun.; no fee for dog run.

ROSLYN/EAST HILLS, Dog Park at East Hills Park, Harbor Hills Road, 516-484-9800. Single area for large and small dogs; water available, seating; agility equipment; East Hills residents only.

ROSLYN/NORTH HILLS, Christopher Morley Park Dog Run, Searingtown Road (north of LIE), 516-571-8113. Dogs allowed in run and halfway through the nature trail, which is near parking lot to the left of main entrance. Dog drinking fountain available; seating and some shade. Closed first Tuesday morning of the month for cleaning.

SEAFORD, Cedar Creek Park Dog Run, Merrick Road, 516-571-7470. Dogs allowed in a run accessible through parking Field 7. Separate small- and large-dog runs, water, seating; some shade; handicap accessible.

VALLEY STREAM, 123 S. Central Ave., 516-592-5114, 516-592-5106. Amenities at this ½-acre park include a synthetic turf area, a small obstacle course and an incline area; park is divided between small and large dogs. Water and seating available; $18 annual pass for village residents, $55 for Central High School District residents, $110 Town of Hempstead residents.

WANTAGH, Wantagh Park Dog Run, Kings Road, next to Wantagh State Parkway, 516-571-7460. Dogs allowed in runs only, accessed via parking lot 3. Separate small- and large-dog runs; limited shade and seating.

WEST HEMPSTEAD, Hempstead Lake State Park, Exit 18, Southern State Parkway, 516-766-1029. Dogs allowed south of Field 3 adjacent to South, Schodack and McDonald ponds. Dogs must be on leash and are not permitted in picnic areas.